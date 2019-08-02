I have a favor to ask you. Of course, the favor depends somewhat on whether or not what I’m writing resonates with you, and there is always the chance it won’t, or that, you’ll simply discard this column when you’re finished reading it, and we will go our separate ways, like two people on an ill-fated first date. But I’m going to place my trust in you because we’re both likely Wisconsinites and Americans, and I suspect that even if our politics aren’t simpatico, our consciences are.
According to the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel, “...Wisconsin lost nearly 700 dairy farms in 2018, an unprecedented rate of nearly two a day. Most were small operations unable to survive milk prices that, adjusted for inflation, were among the lowest in a half-century.” And, as of earlier this year, the Wisconsin Department of Agriculture reported that 8,046 dairy herds represent a number 40% smaller than a decade earlier.
I know you don’t need me to reel off more statistics. You’ve seen it with your own eyes. You’ve seen the farms for sale and the heart-breaking livestock auctions. You know proud Wisconsinites who only want to work their family land, who now have to redefine who they are, and how they make their livings. We all endured this past winter and perhaps no one bore the burden more than our farmers, who lost countless barns and livestock due to the record snow and cold. I don’t have to look very far in my own life to see this tragedy. My wife’s family has long farmed outside Strum, and one of the farms in “my neighborhood” recently stopped milking after over a century of continuous family operation.
This country, and this state are deeply divided along political lines. It’s hard to know how to reach across the aisle. It’s hard not to raise our voices in argument.
It’s hard to find common ground. I feel it too. But on this issue, and when it comes to our friends, neighbors and fellow citizens, I am asking you for a favor. Call your local, state, and national representatives. Call the Republicans and call the Democrats. And tell them that it’s time to help our farmers. Trust me, you’ll feel better after you hang up the telephone, or post your letter. Because what you’re doing is an act of political and civic engagement that transcends politics and connects us all through the food we eat, the land we share, and the pride we derive in identifying as “America’s Dairyland.”
Our politicians are simply not doing enough, and the proof is in the ongoing slow emergency of this crisis. Billions of dollars of tax incentives were earmarked for the Foxconn project in southeastern Wisconsin for a foreign company; both Republicans and Democrats voted for that project. And likewise for the Milwaukee Bucks new stadium; nearly a half billion dollars to a bunch of hedge-fund millionaires who wouldn’t know a Holstein or Guernsey if one tipped over onto their fancy shoes. Again, Republicans and Democrats voted for in support of that project, with our tax dollars, while good Wisconsinites go bankrupt. Everyday, this newspaper should be full of op-eds by local and state politicians offering helpful solutions to this problem and pledging their bi-partisan support. These politicians ought to link arms and righteously (they like to be righteous) stand up for their constituents. But, it seems perhaps farmers don’t donate enough to political coffers. Probably, they can’t. Hard to pay for political play when your worried about your mortgage, medical bills or groceries…
On Sept. 21, Willie Nelson is bringing Farm Aid to Alpine Valley in East Troy. This might be the most visible and positive statement of support that I’ve seen for Badger farmers yet. For what it’s worth, I want to raise my voice in solidarity with the Red-Headed Stranger, Neil Young and John Cougar Mellencamp, three musicians who’ve raised millions through the years in support of struggling farmers. So, please, contact your politicians (all of them) and ask them what they’re doing for our struggling farmers. Or, if you find contacting your politicians a loathsome chore (trust me, I can relate), I’d ask you to consider supporting our local farmers by buying their products.
Wisconsin’s license plate reads “America’s Dairyland.” “Dairyland” means more than dairy farms. That word suggests not just an industry, but a landscape, and perhaps even, a work ethic, passed down through the generations. The truth is, right now, we are in danger of losing the spirit, if not the reality of that slogan. But wouldn’t it be worthwhile if we stood together and proudly supported that promise? Wouldn’t it be visionary if rather than losing farmers, we began growing new farmers, preserving valuable farmland, and securing our own food chain?
The good news: We can do it, if we do it together.
Next Saturday: When State Street closed, the world opened up for B.J. Hollars.