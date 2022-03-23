EAU CLAIRE — Home sales were down last month in Wisconsin as fewer residences hit the market.
The Wisconsin Realtors Association reported this week that 4,300 homes were sold statewide last month, which is 4.7% less than February 2021.
But the association also points out this is in the wake of a record-setting year for home sales in the state.
“Even with very low housing inventory, this has been a very strong winter season for home sales,” Brad Lois, chairman of the association’s board of directors, said in a news release.
Over 16,000 homes were sold between December and February, he said, which is about 1% less than the previous winter.
Last month in western Wisconsin, sales were 3.4% lower than they were in February 2021, based on the association’s statistics. But that was not the case for every county in the region.
The 77 homes sold last month in Eau Claire County were eight fewer than a year before — a 9.4% decrease.
But sales in both Dunn and Chippewa counties were up by over 12% last month. In Dunn County, 35 homes were sold in February, which is four more than the same month in 2021. And in Chippewa County, there were 46 homes sold there last month — five more than February 2021.
Like Lois, the leader of the local Realtors group saw this winter’s sales as a success.
“This winter has been great for home sales compared to previous years, and is even more impressive when considering low inventory available,” Brenda Barnhardt, executive vice president of the Realtors Association of Northwestern Wisconsin, said in a news release.
Statewide, a measure of inventory of homes for sale was 13.6% lower this February when compared to a year before.
The western Wisconsin region had 17.4% less inventory, but some counties saw much bigger drops.
Inventories of homes for sale were down 25% in Eau Claire County and 26% in Dunn County from where they were a year ago. The drop in Chippewa County was less severe with 8% fewer homes on the market there than February 2021.
High demand and short supply has kept driving up the price of a typical home for sale.
Statewide the median sale price for homes stood at $235,000 last month, up $20,000 from a year ago.
Eau Claire County was among counties in the state to see an extreme swing in prices during February.
Last month the median sale price in Eau Claire County was $285,000 — a staggering $70,000 increase from a year before.
Chippewa County saw very little difference in its typical home sale price for the month of February. The median home sold there for $226,250, which is just $1,250 more than a year before.
Dunn County bucked the statewide trend as the typical home for sale there last month sold for less than a year before. The median sale price there was $250,000 last month, down $18,500 from February 2021.
The Wisconsin Housing Affordability Index shows a family with median income has more than enough money to qualify for a mortgage for a median-priced home. However, the index went down in February, indicating that houses are becoming less affordable.
In addition to prices raising, the cost associated with borrowing to buy a home are also going up.
Mortgage interest rates remain low by historical standards, but the Wisconsin Realtors Association noted they are rising.
Last month Freddie Mac reported the average interest rate on a 30-year fixed-rate mortgage reached 3.76% — up nearly a full percentage point from a year before.
Dave Clark, a Marquette University Economist and consultant to the Wisconsin Realtors Association, expects those rates to continue to climb.
“Until inflationary pressures subside, we can expect to see higher mortgage rates,” Clark stated in a news release.