EAU CLAIRE — The jobless rate in the Eau Claire metro area rose for the second straight month in February after falling for most of 2020. That fall followed a huge spike when the COVID-19 pandemic struck last spring.
The February rate hit 4.8%, up from 4.4% in January and 3.7% in February 2020 — the month before the pandemic was declared.
It joined all 12 Wisconsin metro areas in having its unadjusted jobless rate rise from both a month and a year earlier, according to preliminary statistics released Wednesday by the state Department of Workforce Development.
The increase left the Eau Claire metro area, composed of Eau Claire and Chippewa counties, with the fourth highest unemployment rate among state metro areas, trailing Racine at 5.9%, Janesville-Beloit at 5.5% and the Milwaukee area at 5.2%. The statewide unadjusted jobless rate also was 4.8% in February.
As for employment, the Eau Claire metro area gained 800 jobs from January to February, when the total hit 84,400, but still was down 2,500 from February 2020.
The Wisconsin Department of Revenue has projected that the state will see unemployment rates and job numbers more in line with pre-pandemic levels by 2022 or 2023.
The February unemployment rate in Eau Claire was 3.9%, up from 3.7% in January and 2.8% the same month last year, but still ranked 11th lowest among the state’s 34 largest cities. Thirty-two of those cities experienced a rate increase in February.
The DWD report indicated that February unemployment rates increased in all 72 Wisconsin counties over the month.
Rates in west-central Wisconsin counties were: Barron 5.8%, Buffalo 6.4%, Chippewa 6%, Clark 4.9%, Dunn 4.9%, Eau Claire 4.2%, Jackson 7.6%, Pepin 5.8, Pierce 5.1%, Rusk 6.3%, St. Croix 4.9% and Trempealeau 5.5%.
Jackson County's rate was the seventh highest in the state, while Eau Claire County's rate was the 16th lowest.