An idea to convert a motel into affordable housing and an expansion of the local senior center are among projects that are proposed to get federal grant money bound for Eau Claire.
The city’s plan for using $1.2 million provided by the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development will be up for a public hearing at Monday night’s Eau Claire City Council meeting, followed by a vote Tuesday afternoon.
That amount includes annual Community Development Block Grant and HOME Program funds Eau Claire gets as an entitlement community, plus a one-time $316,600 increase intended to help the community deal with the coronavirus pandemic.
Several perennial recipients of CDBG funds appear again in the city’s proposal for this year’s money, including contributions to Eau Claire homeless and domestic abuse shelters, the local free clinic, the Hmong Mutual Assistance Association and other nonprofit community organizations.
But this year’s proposal also includes two new projects that are each poised to get $100,000, according to a budget prepared by the city’s Housing Authority.
One of those projects comes from a subsidiary of the Pablo Group, which has become known in Eau Claire for redeveloping several downtown buildings, making large contributions to the downtown arts center and running several businesses including hotels, restaurants and coffee shops.
That subsidiary, Urban Living Homes LLC, which has applied for nonprofit status, is considering to buy the Antlers Motel, 2245 S. Hastings Way, to repurpose it as affordable housing.
The motel would be converted into transitional housing for very low- and low-income people, as well as providing programming to help its residents pursue homes of their own, according to a summary of the grant application.
The grant money is sought to help pay the acquisition cost for the property.
Therese Pershall, Pablo’s director of operations, said there have been discussions with the motel’s owners, the Steinmetz family, but a formal offer has not yet been made.
Antlers Motel owners Kelly and Mary Steinmetz put the 52-year-old building with 33 guest rooms on the market early this year. Currently the asking price is $690,000, according to its listing on the website for Donnellan Real Estate.
The other project poised to get $100,000 in CDBG money is the renovation and expansion of L.E. Phillips Senior Center, 1616 Bellinger St.
The money would go toward the center’s Fit for the Future campaign, which will expand the building’s fitness facility and add educational classroom space.
Expanding the physical fitness space will allow for an area to train members in techniques for fall prevention and balance improvement. The new educational space will teach health management, economic independence and other skills for remaining active in society, according to an overview provided to the City Council.
For the $316,600 in one-time CDBG money headed to Eau Claire thanks to the federal coronavirus relief CARES Act, the city is planning to split it between several local groups that provide services for the homeless and connect people with available jobs.
Other business
Also during this week’s City Council meetings:
• A four-story downtown apartment building planned for the northwest corner of South Farwell and Emery streets will be subject to a public hearing Monday night before the builder’s request for a zoning amendment is up for a vote on Tuesday.
• Modifications to the July 4 fireworks show, including moving the launching site from Carson Park to a hill behind Flynn Elementary School, is scheduled for a vote on Tuesday.
• Council President Terry Weld will seek approval from fellow council members Tuesday to release an official statement in response to the death of George Floyd. The Minnesota man’s May 25 death as a police officer knelt on his neck for more than eight minutes has resulted in protests across the nation, including several in Eau Claire.
• The council will decide if it will grant a license to an Eau Claire resident who has been keeping backyard chickens for several months without prior approval from the city.