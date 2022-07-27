EAU CLAIRE — Higher food prices makes grocery shopping tough enough for a family, but imagine buying for tens of thousands of people.
That’s the challenge facing Suzanne Becker, who was promoted this month from assistant director to executive director at Feed My People Food Bank in Eau Claire.
“It’s a very important time to continue the crucial work we’re doing,” she said Wednesday during an interview at the nonprofit’s offices and warehouse building at 2610 Alpine Road.
A combination of inflation and supply chain issues are prompting many growers, grocery stores and others that normally give surplus goods to the food bank to curtail their donations. To keep supplies up, Feed My People is purchasing more than it usually does — seeking out the best deals it can find on products from suppliers across the U.S.
“The bottom line is we’re having to spend more money to source certain types of food,” Becker said. “But we’re not letting that stop us.”
For example, chicken and beef prices have been elevated recently, so the food bank has relied more on stocking pork as it’s been easier and cheaper to get as a source of protein.
Becker’s team of employees at the food bank have gotten used to adapting during the past couple of years as both the organization and people who rely upon it have faced unprecedented times.
“There’s a lot of folks who are struggling,” Becker said. “We had to pivot during the pandemic and we’re having to do that again.”
During the pandemic, Feed My People increased its pop-up food pantry events, added food pantries at more schools and made other efforts to get food to those who needed it most.
The bulk of Feed My People’s food still goes out through partners, namely food pantries, in the organization’s 14-county service areas. But the food bank is seeing its direct distributions rise, especially in rural areas.
Pop-up food pantries held twice a month in Eau Claire have been seeing rising use.
A January event attracted about 80 families, but that’s now risen to over 200 showing up in the most recent ones held this summer.
“We’re seeing definite spikes in our numbers right now,” Becker said.
She’s expecting demand to rise even more when universal free school lunches and higher FoodShare payments to families — both in place since the pandemic began, but facing political opposition now — come to an end.
Changing leaders
Feed My People’s staff learned on Jan. 20 that Becker would be the new executive director, and the nonprofit publicly announced the leadership change earlier this week.
“Suzanne’s 15 years of combined nonprofit leadership and hunger relief insight has poised her to bring a wealth of skills and passion into her new role as executive director” John Satre, president of Feed My People’s board of directors, said in a news release.
Prior to working at places that fight hunger in the Chippewa Valley, Becker had been a consultant to for-profit businesses. But she’d also spent some free time helping out an Eau Claire food pantry.
“I fell in love with it as a volunteer,” she said.
Becker then became the manager of Trinity Food Pantry, which is based at an Eau Claire church.
In November 2012, she took on the job of assistant director at Feed My People, a title she held until last week’s promotion.
Becker took over for Nancy Renkes, who had served as executive director since 2020.
Renkes has taken the position of president and CEO of River Bend Food Bank in Davenport, Iowa, a job that brings her closer to family.
“Feed My People is in great hands,” Renkes stated in the news release, complimenting her former second-in-command.
Likewise, Becker said Feed My People will miss Renkes, who started working there during the height of the COVID-19 pandemic.
In its 40-year history, Feed My People has had five directors, including Becker.
The food bank partners with over 260 hunger relief programs in west-central Wisconsin, supplying food to about 64,000 people who are food insecure.
Becker said the food bank relies on the community’s generosity both in financial donations and volunteer time. A bit of both are happening right now.
The food bank is nearing the finale of Operation Picnic, a donation drive that began on July 11 and ends Sunday. Sponsors of that effort have offered to double contributions made by community members, up to $21,000.
And today over 100 volunteers have singed up for a “pack-a-thon” where they’ll take shifts putting nonperishable food items into meal bags at the food bank on Alpine Road.