Suzanne Becker stands among nonperishable foods in the warehouse area of Feed My People Food Bank on Eau Claire’s north side. Becker was promoted last week from assistant director to executive director of the nonprofit that supplies food to roughly 64,000 people in west central Wisconsin.

 Staff photo by Dan Reiland

EAU CLAIRE — Higher food prices makes grocery shopping tough enough for a family, but imagine buying for tens of thousands of people.

That’s the challenge facing Suzanne Becker, who was promoted this month from assistant director to executive director at Feed My People Food Bank in Eau Claire.

