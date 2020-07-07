Sweltering temperatures that engulfed the Chippewa Valley over the holiday weekend are expected to return today and decline slightly the rest of the week.
The National Weather Service has issued a heat advisory for noon to 7 p.m. today in an area that includes Eau Claire, Chippewa Falls and Menomonie. Heat index values, which combine relative humidity with air temperature, are expected to reach 100 degrees.
High temperatures in Eau Claire are forecast to reach 94 degrees today before “cooling down” to the upper-80s the rest of the week. And the trend is not just local; the National Weather Service’s Climate Prediction Center is reporting that all states, with the exception of Hawaii, should expect above-average temperatures the last two weeks of July.
“Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors,” reads a warning from the NWS.
Demand for AC on rise
The week of warm weather in the Chippewa Valley has area air conditioning companies busy keeping up with demand to fix or install cooling units.
“It’s definitely unprecedented heat,” said Greg Mericle, president of Hurlburt Heating & Plumbing in Eau Claire. “To have day after day, of 90 (degrees) or near-90, and unprecedented humidity, is amazing. We’re having Florida weather in Wisconsin.”
Mericle said his company has 30 technicians, and they have been non-stop busy in recent weeks.
“We’re having several hundreds of calls in a day,” Mericle said. “We’re definitely busy. We’re getting to emergency calls first, and move on to the more discretionary calls. We are out, hammering away. It’s sort of a triage situation, and assessing the need. It’s sort of insane.”
Mark Koser, general manager at Erv Smith Services in Eau Claire, said that “everyone in the AC world is busy.” On average, a repair takes 90 minutes, but each situation is different, Koser said.
“We are running seven service technicians on emergencies,” Koser said. “And we’re running four install teams, made up of two people. Hopefully, we can keep service trucks stocked. And we service all makes and models.”
Mericle said they ideally would get to every call that day, but that doesn’t always happen.
“We’re generally booking into tomorrow at this point,” Mericle said.
Koser said his workers have so far been able to handle all their calls each day, even though it has sometimes meant working until 8:30 p.m.
“When it gets to be 95 (degrees) and people don’t have air conditioning, they are pretty miserable,” Koser said. “If people need service, we’ll do our best to accommodate them. Our people are very good about working all day until the list is done.”
Mericle said his company has added online booking options, and that is helping technicians as they move from one call to another.
“Every situation is different,” Mericle said. “We’re able to cover a lot of ground very quickly.”
Air conditioning units generally are able to keep running once they are up and operating, but with the warm weather, the machines tend to turn on and off multiple times during the day and night, he added.
“With those shutdowns and restarts, it is pulling extra amps into it, and that’s when failures occur,” he said.
Mericle’s best advice that people can do now to try and prevent a breakdown is to change the furnace filter and wash off the outside condenser.
“It’s something simple, but we’re seeing it cause problems,” Mericle said.
Koser agreed, saying that an air conditioning unit is like a car, and it needs to be cared for.
“Obviously, the secret to any of that (avoiding breakdowns) is preventive maintenance,” Koser said.