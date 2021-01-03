Erin Connolly understands. She's been a part of history.
"You know how grateful you are to be a part of it," Connolly said, "just to be a small piece of that puzzle that was able to make something like that happen."
It began her sophomore season, when the four-year UW-Eau Claire starting goaltender helped the Blugolds win the WIAC Tournament for the first time ever. She made 22 saves that night in 2018 against UWEC's archrival, UW-River Falls, an output that would seem pedestrian after her performance less than a week later. Connolly was forced to make an eye-popping 58 saves in the Blugolds' NCAA Tournament opener against Gustavus Adolphus, helping her team secure a 3-2 double-overtime victory in the longest game in the history of the NCAA women's hockey tournament.
UW-Eau Claire set a new program record for wins in a season that night, a record Connolly and the Blugolds would break again her junior and senior seasons.
The 2020 campaign, which saw UW-Eau Claire put up 22 wins, brought another first. Connolly made 25 saves in a shutout effort on Feb. 21, the team's penultimate game of the regular season, to beat UW-River Falls and secure the program's first WIAC regular season title.
For her standout play over four years and a senior campaign worthy of national honors, Connolly is the 2020 Leader-Telegram female athlete of the year.
"It's just been so much fun," Connolly said. "I don't even know if we realized what we were doing while we were doing it or what we were accomplishing while it was happening. All we knew is that we were just having fun."
Connolly jumped into the starting role from the get-go, beating out two other freshmen goalies in the process when she arrived on campus in 2016. Given the nature of the position, that was a lot of pressure on a first-year college student.
"Absolutely pretty daunting coming in," Connolly said. "I think all three of us kind of felt that. ... We felt that we had to prove ourselves every single day."
But Connolly showed time and time again that she could handle it. Her career stats are incredibly consistent, featuring goals against averages below 1.70 in every season and save percentages at or above .920. This year she set new career highs in both, allowing less than a goal per game (0.94) and saving 94.8 shots she faced. She also recorded 11 shutouts in her final season.
"It's a testament to how much we were growing as a team, " Connolly said. "The strides forward that we made every single day and every single week in practice honestly made it pretty easy to stay consistent."
As usual, team success followed Connolly's peak year. UW-Eau Claire went 22-4-2 and, despite a stomach-turning 2-1 loss to UW-River Falls in the WIAC Tournament championship, was safely in the NCAA Tournament field. The Blugolds still slotted ahead of the Falcons in the bracket, earning a bye to the second round and another potential shot at UW-River Falls.
“We always talk about how we have to build a resume during the season,” coach Erik Strand said following the selection. “We felt like we accomplished that. To finally see the end result and still be on top in the west, it’s quite a feather in the cap for this group.”
But, just like many seniors in 2020, her career did not end as hoped. All winter NCAA Tournament action was canceled before the Blugolds got a chance to take the ice due to the coronavirus pandemic.
"That was one of the hardest things I've had to go through," Connolly said. "All of a sudden your sport is taken away from you, your career is taken away from you. (It helped) just leaning on the other seniors in my class, cause we were all in the same boat, and have become so close as a group over the past four years. ... My identity has always been rooted in Christ, so I've leaned on that and learned on my friendships."
Following the season, Connolly was named a CCM/AHCA Women's Division III All-American first team selection and a finalist for the CCM/AHCA Player of the Year Award. She was also rewarded for her work in the classroom, receiving the WIAC's Judy Kruckman Women's Ice Hockey Scholar-Athlete of the Year Award.
Connolly's collegiate career ended prematurely, but the legacy her and the rest of the UW-Eau Claire seniors left will be felt on campus for years.
"It's crazy thinking that after four years it is all coming to an end,” Connolly said. "Especially with how it ended, it's obviously pretty bittersweet. But being able to have the time away from the rink ... away from competitive hockey and playing, it's just really reinforced how lucky I was and how blessed I was to be a part of such an amazing program.
"A lot of people say you're not going to remember much about the wins and the losses, you're going to remember the memories, you're going to remember the people that you met, you're going to remember the friendships and relationships. That's become clear for sure."
And perhaps her hockey legacy in the Chippewa Valley is not done yet. She's remained in the area pursuing a career as a goalie coach. She's in her fourth year as an assistant with the Eau Claire Area Stars prep hockey program, and this year also spent time with the club program Team Wisconsin. She's even gotten a chance to help out with the Blugolds, who are still waiting to begin their season.
“It’s definitely good that she knows what it takes to be at a college level,” Stars goalie Alesha Smith said last February. “She takes everything she’s learned from her experience playing on the Blugolds and she really cares to make us better. She applies all that and takes it to our practices.”
The goal now? Help develop the next great goalies in the Chippewa Valley.
Connolly herself leaves big shoes to fill.