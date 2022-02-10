EAU CLAIRE — The damage wrought by a 2001 rainstorm in the town of Brunswick left a lasting impression on Jeff Smith.
The democratic state senator recalled the destruction caused by rising waters that crept closer to his home.
“We had a rain event overnight that took out a bridge, culverts and my road,” he said Thursday during a small meeting of state and local officials in Eau Claire.
After helping his town recover from that flooding, Smith said he no longer takes for granted the possibility that natural disasters could strike close to home at any time.
He was among the attendees at a mid-day meeting in the Eau Claire County Courthouse to discuss local efforts to mitigate flooding and reduce costs of flood insurance.
Eau Claire city and county officials spoke about keeping an up-to-date disaster plan, getting federal and state aid when damaging weather hits, maintaining policies for development along waterways and the importance of precise maps for floodplain boundaries.
They also talked about past work to relocate people out of areas prone to flooding.
Rod Eslinger, director of the county’s Planning and Development Department, said the county has bought over 30 homes over the years — the latest one in 2016 — because they were prone to flooding. Grant money funds the voluntary buyout program — Eslinger noted that homeowners have declined the county’s offers before. After buying the properties, the local government holds onto them and typically keeps the land bare.
“A lot of those properties right now are just that — open space,” he said.
The city of Eau Claire bought about 50 properties on the east bank of the Chippewa River along Forest Street when homes were affected by a major flood in 1993. That land is now home to community gardens, but the aging levee alongside it needs to be rebuilt to better withstand a 100-year flood, according to the city’s Capital Improvement Plan.
That document puts a $1.1 million estimate for rebuilding that levee with hopes that a flood protection grant from the state Department of Natural Resources would help pay the construction costs.
“Some of this stuff is super expensive,” City Councilman Jeremy Gragert said.
During Thursday’s meeting Gragert said a long-term strategy focused on sustainability and clean energy is necessary to reduce volatile weather attributed to climate change.
That stance has been expressed in recent updates of city documents linking more frequent natural disasters and climate change.
“We’ve established that connection more in our plans,” said Ned Noel, the city’s senior planner.
Thursday’s meeting was organized by Stronger Wisconsin, an initiative started last year by three state agencies to “make Wisconsin more climate resilient,” according to a news release.
Wisconsin Insurance Commissioner Nathan Houdek and Dawn Crim, Secretary of the Wisconsin Department of Safety and Professional Services, were visiting guests Thursday to promote the initiative and Flood Insurance Awareness Week.
They attended a similar meeting on Wednesday in Sparta and have previously visited other Wisconsin cities to see what they have done to deal with flooding.
“We all can learn from one another,” Crim said.
One of the questions that Houdek posed to the panel of local officials is why a program that reduces flood insurance premiums for homeowners is so seldom used in Wisconsin.
Only 16 communities in Wisconsin participate in the National Flood Insurance Program’s Community Rating System. The city of Eau Claire is among the few participants, while the county government has not taken part.
The county is familiar with the program, but Eslinger said the time and effort needed for it is too onerous for his small department.
“I would say it comes down to staffing and staff resources,” he said.
Previous efforts, including the buyouts, have also left relatively few homes in the floodplain in the county’s rural areas, Eslinger added.
It’s a different situation in the city, Noel said, which is a more urbanized community built up around the confluence of two rivers.
A June 2018 report stated there were 161 residences throughout Eau Claire County in the National Flood Insurance Program, representing $27.8 million in property value. The majority, 108 homes, were located in the city of Eau Claire. Forty-seven properties were in rural towns in the county. Four homes in Altoona had that flood insurance, as well as one each in Fall Creek and Augusta.
“There are some people living in very vulnerable places where insurance is higher for them,” Gragert said.
Noel agreed with Eslinger that meeting the criteria for the Community Rating System is onerous. The city recently had its rating downgraded from Level 7 to Level 9 — the second lowest for the system. At its current level, Eau Claire residents get a 5% discount on their flood insurance premiums. Communities that qualify for the highest rating can get discounts of up to 45%.
Houdek asked what the state could do to help encourage more participation in the system to spread more discounts on flood insurance.
Eslinger replied that raising awareness of the program, streamlining it, offering training to local employees and providing financial support would all help.
Most homeowners insurance policies do not cover flooding, leading people to pay for an additional policy specifically for it. Flood insurance is mandatory for homes paid with federally-backed mortgages and located in floodplains. Homeowners, businesses and renters located outside of floodplains can also voluntarily buy insurance to cover heavy rains, storm surges and other causes of flooding.