CHIPPEWA FALLS — Wade Asher said it has been a frustrating year, as people have grown increasingly accustomed to having fun events canceled.
So Asher is thrilled to tell everyone that Country Fest (June 24-26) and Rock Fest (July 15-17) will definitely take place as planned.
“So many people have been hurting, and nothing heals better than live music,” Asher said. “Bringing back live events, with a health plan in place, is going to bring back some much needed relief. Returning safely can be done, and this task force is setting the roadmap to make it happen.”
The music acts for both festivals have all informed Asher they are coming. Asher said the artists miss performing just as much as fans miss seeing live music.
“Everyone is excited,” said Asher, general manager of Chippewa Valley Music Festivals. “Everyone is begging for live shows.”
Asher acknowledges that ticket sales have started slow this year, but he expects that to pick up as more people get vaccinated, and more people see the events will take place as planned.
“At this point, they’ve seen numerous cancellations. People are waiting to hear that everything is a go, and I’m glad to give them that,” Asher said. “The country lineup — everyone is signed, sealed and delivered.”
Country Fest is headlined by Kane Brown, Dierks Bentley and Thomas Rhett. When the Rock Fest lineup was originally released in October, Disturbed was slated to headline the Thursday, July 15 show. The band has since dropped out and Asher is still working on naming a co-headliner to play alongside Staind. Friday’s Rock Fest lineup features Snoop Dogg and Limp Bizkit, while Korn will close out the festival on Saturday, July 17.
While Asher is hopeful that vaccinations will mean the COVID-19 pandemic is largely in the rear-view mirror by the summer festivals, he isn’t taking that for granted, either.
“I just purchased 100 sheets of plexi-glass. I’m buying hand sanitizer by the 55-gallon drum,” Asher said. “It allows our fans to return safely.”
There will be additional signs and precautionary measures put in place to make fest-goers feel safe while still enjoying the annual shows.
Chippewa County Sheriff Jim Kowalczyk said Asher and his organization have met with law enforcement the county administrator, and the county’s Public Health Department to go over all the safety measures to ensure the shows can go on.
“We’re very impressed with all the precautions, everything he’s set in motion, to make sure the fests are as safe as possible,” Kowalczyk said. “Each is working hand-in-hand with the other. Hopefully, we’ll have a very safe festival.”
Asher has been working as part of the “Revive the Valley” task force, promoting the return of events across Chippewa County in coming months.
“You’ll notice an added level of care to your overall experience when you come to our communities,” said Jackie Boos, tourism director for Chippewa Falls Chamber of Commerce and Revive the Valley task force member. “We are all ready to confidently welcome you back to our home, Chippewa County.”
To buy tickets or learn more about the events, visit countryfest.com and rock-fest.com