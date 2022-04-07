CHIPPEWA FALLS — Festival Foods has announced plans to come to Chippewa Falls.
The grocery store announced Thursday night it has purchased a 7.4-acre lot in the southeast corner of Chippewa Falls.
“Festival plans to start construction on the store in spring of 2023 and open later that year,” the press release states.
The site is directly west of the new Chippewa Falls fire station, between Chippewa Crossing Boulevard and Business 29, said Chippewa Falls Mayor Greg Hoffman.
“It’s exciting to begin the development of that property,” Hoffman said. “We’re excited to welcome Festival Foods to the community, and for the continued growth of the city.”
Milwaukee-based Wangard Partners Inc. owns about 60 acres of land in that corridor, and it has been heavily marketed for years. Outside of the fire station and Toycen Motors, there hasn’t been any new businesses along that stretch. With Wangard Partners now selling this 7.4-acre parcel, Hoffman is optimistic that more new businesses will quickly follow. The land is near the ramps to Highway 29, which could mean more customers from outside Chippewa Falls stopping to shop.
“We are very excited to have Festival Foods as the anchor for our Chippewa Crossing development,” said Stewart Wangard, CEO and chairman of the Wangard Partners board. “Festival Foods is a very successful, Wisconsin-based grocery brand and their presence in Chippewa Falls will be an impactful option for the community.”
Wangard Partners still owns out-lots to the east and north of the Festival Foods site, which are still being marketed, according to Stewart Wangard.
“We antcipate that the Festival Foods announcement will only increase the already strong interest that we are receiving,” he said.
The sale is between two private businesses; the city does not need to approve any type of developer’s agreement, Hoffman added.