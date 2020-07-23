Festival Foods and the owner of two anchor stores at Oakwood Mall are suing the city of Eau Claire again, claiming excessive taxation of their buildings.
Contesting that the city assessed two grocery stores, Hobby Lobby and a defunct Sears too highly for the purposes of property taxes, Madison-based attorney Don Millis filed the lawsuits on Monday in Eau Claire County Court. They are similar to lawsuits filed in prior years, which are still pending, for the same properties.
The latest lawsuit seeks a discount on tax bills that will go out in December, presuming they will be similar to recent years.
Chicago-based Oakwood Anchor Acquisition is seeking a court ruling that would reduce the tax bill on the Hobby Lobby store (formerly a Macy’s) and the empty Sears by 69%. Currently taxes on the two stores is $237,830, but the lawsuit claims that should be lowered to $73,832.
The lawsuit filed on behalf of De Pere-based Skogen’s Foodliner, the company that owns Festival Foods, is seeking tax cuts on two of its three Eau Claire locations. Lower tax bills are sought on Eau Claire’s original Festival Foods at 3007 Mall Drive and the building the grocery store leases at 2717 Birch St., which is owned by Phillips Properties of Eau Claire.
Property tax bills for the two grocery stores combined are $308,487, but the lawsuit is seeking a 17% reduction in them, bringing them down to $253,653.
The lawsuits are the latest in a trend that started over a decade ago as businesses sued Eau Claire and other Wisconsin cities, seeking a discount in their taxes by claiming their buildings were overvalued by assessors.
One of the latest plaintiffs to sue the city was Scheels All Sports, which filed its first lawsuit against Eau Claire last week to claim excessive taxation of its store at Oakwood Mall.