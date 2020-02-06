Shoppers at Festival Foods’ 33 stores throughout Wisconsin gave more than $431,000 to The Salvation Army Red Kettle Campaign in 2019.
According to a news release from the company:
Of the total, $389,000 in cash was dropped in the traditional red kettles and $42,000 was added to shoppers’ grocery totals at Festival Foods checkouts. One hundred percent of donations added at the checkout and at the Red Kettles are passed along to The Salvation Army.
In addition to promoting Red Kettles in stores, Festival Foods encourages associates to take bell ringing shifts; associates rang bells in stores companywide Dec. 13.
Fesitval Foods operates three stores in Eau Claire.
