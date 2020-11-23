EAU CLAIRE — Authorities gave few details Monday, including the names of the involved parties, from Sunday's officer-involved shooting in the town of Washington.
According to Eau Claire County Sheriff Ron Cramer, the county's Communications Center received a 911 call at 3:53 p.m. Sunday regarding a domestic disturbance at a residence in the 2500 block of Corona Avenue in the town of Washington.
It was reported that there was an active disturbance at the residence.
Personnel from the Sheriff's Office, Eau Claire Police Department and the Wisconsin State Patrol responded to the scene, Cramer said.
Law enforcement officers encountered an armed, uncooperative individual, he said.
Peaceful attempts at resolution were made. Less lethal options were utilized and ineffective, Cramer said.
The individual was subsequently shot and pronounced dead at the scene, the sheriff said.
The St. Croix County Sheriff's Department is leading the investigation of the incident with assistance from the state Justice Department's Division of Criminal Investigation.
The investigation will include examination of law enforcement staff and witness statements, squad car video, forensic evidence and other information related to what led up to this incident, Cramer said.
At the conclusion of the investigation, a full disclosure will be provided by Eau Claire County District Attorney Gary King, the sheriff said.
Officers involved with the shooting are on administrative leave pending review of the investigation.
Cramer said he has confidence in the decision-making actions and professionalism of the law enforcement officers that were involved.
"We further believe the independent review will yield the same results," he said.
The names of the officers involved and the agencies they work for, along with the name of the deceased person, will be released after interviews are completed by St. Croix County investigators, Cramer said.