EAU CLAIRE — Last month didn’t reach the same record amount of home sales seen during January 2021 in Wisconsin.
The 4,578 homes sold statewide last month was 199 fewer than the same month in 2021, a decrease of 4.2%, according to the Wisconsin Realtors Association. It was still good enough to be the second strongest January on record, going back to when the association changed its data collection methods in 2005.
“This suggests that housing demand remains very strong even with significant home price appreciation,” the association stated Monday in its monthly report.
The median home price reached $231,000 last month in Wisconsin, up from $210,000 a year ago.
Statewide trends were mostly reflected in the Chippewa Valley, but with some exceptions.
There were 80 homes sold last month in Eau Claire County, just four less than a year before. The median home price had risen by $33,450 in that time, reaching $248,450 last month.
Dunn County experienced an increase in sales, going from 27 homes sold during January 2021 to 42 last month. The median home price there grew by a whopping 35.3% — going from $179,900 to $243,450.
Chippewa County sold more homes last month than it did in January 2021, but for a lower median price. Last month’s 52 home sales sold there was up six from a year before. January’s median price of $192,500 was $17,500 lower than it was during the start of 2021.
Monday’s report from the Wisconsin Realtors Association acknowledged that housing affordability is slipping in Wisconsin due to a combination of rising prices and higher mortgage rates.
Mortgage interest rates are higher than they were a year ago, but still low by historical standards.
“Mortgage rates have been trending up since last September, but they are still less than a percent
higher than the all-time low we saw at the end of 2020,” Michael Theo, president and CEO of the Wisconsin Realtors Association, said Monday in a news release.
New 30-year fixed-mortgages issued during January in the U.S. had an average 3.45% interest rate, up from 2.74% a year ago, according to data from Freddie Mac.
Even with affordability dropping, the association’s data shows that a typical Wisconsin family still has enough income to qualify for a mortgage on a median-priced home.