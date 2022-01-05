EAU CLAIRE — City leaders are getting a smaller pool of applicants for Eau Claire’s city manager position than they received in prior attempts to fill the position.
There were 37 who applied for the job opening from when it was first posted on Oct. 8 until the end of December, according to the latest update provided to the city by Washington, D.C.-based executive search firm Polihire.
When Eau Claire previously sought city manager candidates in summer 2020 with help of consulting firm Baker Tilly, 61 people had applied. That search ultimately ended in early 2021 when the city’s top pick took another job, which led the council to pause and then begin the recruitment process over again.
This afternoon will be a city committee’s first opportunity to review applicants from the search done by Polihire.
The five-member ad hoc City Manger Recruitment Committee is scheduled to have a closed-door meeting at 4 p.m. to consider candidate materials.
Council President Terry Weld, one of five council members on the committee, said how the meeting goes will determine the schedule for the next steps in choosing a new city manager.
If the search committee feels it is ready to present a group of candidates to the council, a closed session meeting to do that is tentatively scheduled for Tuesday.
That would be pushed back though if the search committee decides it needs more time before making its recommendations to the full council, Weld said.
The resolution that created the search committee set a loose goal of Jan. 15 for the group to deliver its recommendations.
The full City Council decided in September to create the ad hoc committee to winnow the pool of candidates and work with the consultant. The whole council will still determine finalists, conduct interviews with them, select the next city manager and approve a contract.
David Solberg, who usually leads the city’s Engineering Division, has been serving as interim city manager since Dale Peters retired in October 2020.
Peters, a longtime city employee, was named city manager in December 2015 after an internal search.
Prior to that, Eau Claire had done a nationwide search for city manager in 2012, which attracted 49 applicants. Russell Van Gompel was hired as city manager and served three years in the position, but then the council opted not to renew his contract.