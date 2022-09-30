100322_con_Crash

Two people were severely injured in a fiery two-vehicle crash Thursday in Pepin County

 Contributed photo

DURAND — Two people sustained serious injuries in a two-vehicle crash in Pepin County Thursday that resulted in both vehicles being engulfed in flames, authorities said.

According to the Pepin County Sheriff's Office:

Contact: 715-833-9207, dan.holtz@ecpc.com