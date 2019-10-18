Substitute teachers are harder to find this year in the Chippewa Valley − and local school districts are attempting to fill the gap.
“Like other districts in the state and nation, we experienced an increase in absences that haven’t been filled by substitutes this year,” said Kay Marks, Eau Claire school district executive director of human resources. “But I’d say our district here in Eau Claire isn’t alone in that.”
Every year the district hires substitute teachers, but “this year I’d say (the need) is a bit earlier than what we’re accustomed to,” Marks said. She believes it’s due to an early hit of respiratory illnesses in Eau Claire schools.
During flu season, substitute teachers with families are often busy caring for their own children, or are sick themselves, Marks said.
“Normally kids aren’t being hit with the flu and respiratory stuff until later in the year,” Marks said.
Substitute teachers for the Eau Claire district are paid $110.40 daily.
Covering absences in high schools and middle schools is easier, because of the size and number of staffers — but in elementary schools, covering for a lack of substitutes gets harder, Marks said: “In elementary school, if you’re a third-grade teacher, for the most part you’re with kids all day long.”
One day in her son’s elementary class this fall, students were divided because a substitute wasn’t available, said Erica Christensen, who urged the Eau Claire school board to consider the matter at an Oct. 7 meeting.
“What can we do about the shortage? How can we apply our resources to better equip our staff with schools, and our schools with teachers that will take care of our children?” Christensen asked.
In terms of numbers of substitute teachers, the Eau Claire district’s pool is the right size, Marks said. It’s that their absences are higher than anticipated in the 2019-20 school year so far: “We’ve just got a lot of people down and out already.”
The Chippewa Falls school district is seeing smaller candidate pools.
“We’ve seen a downward trend of available employees, largely within the last 10 years,” said Chippewa Falls schools superintendent Heidi Eliopoulos.
The Chippewa Falls district had about 102 substitute teachers during the 2018-19 school year.
Day-to-day substitute teachers are paid $100 per day. Long-term substitutes, who teach for over 10 consecutive days, are paid $211.64 per day, said Brenda McNamara, district human resources assistant.
Altoona hasn’t escaped the strain. The Altoona school district hiked its substitute teacher pay two years ago, to $110 per day, said superintendent Dan Peggs. It also offers substitute teachers free lunch. After 20 consecutive days of teaching, the pay rate is raised to that of an entry-level teacher.
“The wages have gone up. We’re still experiencing the issue,” Peggs said. “I believe it’s due to a lack of candidates.”
The Altoona district has struggled to fill Spanish, music, physical education and technology education absences, Peggs said: “A lot of those are more intimidating...there’s a misconception that (tech ed) is a really hard subject to teach.”
The shortage isn’t unique to the Chippewa Valley.
Fewer students are chasing education jobs, and Wisconsin schools are facing “historic teacher shortages,” according to the Wisconsin Department of Public Instruction.
“We feel urgent about it here, but I can talk to any employer in our community and they’re feeling the same … it’s tough for everyone, and we’re feeling it in our subs and full-time teachers,” Eliopoulos said.
Special ed under strain
Substitute teaching isn’t the only place districts are looking for staff, education officials say.
The Eau Claire district is especially in need of special education assistants. Those positions are often harder to fill, Marks said.
“Not only in classrooms, but support staff, as well as food, nutrition, buildings and grounds, all of those areas,” Marks said.
While the Chippewa Falls school district’s fill rate — the rate at which the district is able to fill in teacher absences — was 93% for teachers in the month of September, its special education positions were at 88%, Eliopoulos said.
“Those seem to be harder to fill,” Eliopoulos said. “When that happens, we have to assign a teacher on their prep time for that period, or we move people around when they would normally have collaboration time.”
The Altoona school district is seeing a higher-than-expected enrollment of special education students, director of special education and pupil services Alan McCutcheon wrote in a Sept. 17 letter to the Altoona school board. It prompted the district to recommend hiring five extra special education staffers for the rest of the 2019-20 year.
Tackling the problem
Some districts are hoping to reduce last-minute absences.
In the Altoona district, many tech ed teachers will record a lesson ahead of time, so substitute teachers are just present to support the students, Peggs said.
The Eau Claire and Chippewa Falls districts limit how often their teachers are out of classrooms for training and workshops, instead building those days into their academic calendar.
The Eau Claire district is also trying to recruit substitutes from a variety of places, Marks said.
“It’s an employability challenge, but really the bigger goal (is) keeping our most qualified teachers and keeping our students’ normal teachers working with them on a daily basis,” Eliopoulos said.