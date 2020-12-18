EAU CLAIRE — Three finalists for Eau Claire's city manager position were announced Friday.
The City Council interviewed eight candidates from Monday through Wednesday, and then winnowed their choice down to a trio who all have experience as local government leaders in the Midwest.
Among them is Kathryn Schauf, who has served as Eau Claire County administrator since 2015. Prior to arriving in Eau Claire, she worked in Baraboo County's government, serving terms as its administrative coordinator and management analyst.
Another finalist is Will Jones, city administrator for Mequon, a Milwaukee suburb with a population of about 24,400 people. He has held that position since 2015. Prior to that he had stints as assistant manager for the Illinois communities of Glencoe and Highland Park.
The third finalist is Gerald Smith, who is currently the manager of Maquoketa, a city in eastern Iowa with a population of about 6,000. He's held that position since 2017 and previously served stints as leader of Junction City, Kansas; Upper Arlington, Ohio; and Riverdale and North Chicago, both in Illinois.
The City Council will now conduct another round of interviews for the finalists in January, according to a news release sent Friday with the names of the three remaining candidates and their qualifications.
The city manager position was vacated in October by the retirement of longtime city employee Dale Peters. Dave Solberg, who leads the city's Engineering Division, is currently serving as Eau Claire's interim city manager.