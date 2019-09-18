The Eau Claire County Finance and Budget Committee began discussions for the 2020 budget during a meeting Wednesday afternoon.
Next year’s budget is projected to total just under $124 million, according to a recommendation from Eau Claire County Administrator Kathryn Schauf first presented at Tuesday’s Eau Claire County Board meeting. That number represents an increase of about 9% compared with the projected 2019 budget. Schauf said the overall increase is due mostly to rising costs for current programs and various areas like health insurance.
The 2020 tax levy, meaning the amount of money collected from county taxpayers, is projected to equal $35.8 million, an increase of about 5.2% compared with $34 million this year. Schauf said the tax levy is projected to go up for similar reasons to the overall budget, since the costs to continue existing programming will increase.
In the 2020 budget request, some departments are projected to decrease employees, while others are projected to hire more workers. Overall, the projected 2020 budget includes a decline of the equivalent of 2.46 full-time employees from 2019. Despite the lower number of jobs, Schauf said costs associated with wages will actually increase by about $81,000 due to the hiring of higher-paid positions and abolishing of lower-wage jobs.
During Wednesday’s meeting, Schauf briefly went over the financial situations of all departments in the proposed 2020 budget. Human Services is the department with the largest projected expenditures, totaling about $34 million. Highway Department is the next largest projected expenditures at around $22.6 million. The Sheriff’s Office has expenditures estimated at more than $13 million.
At Wednesday’s meeting, Supervisor Gerald Wilkie said the most important topic over the next two months will be the Department of Human Services budget. Wilkie also said he wants the projected numbers to be more realistic than in years past.
Regarding DHS, Wilkie said the county is obliged to provide certain services but does not need to provide the best level for all services, an unfortunate reality due to financial constraints.
“Do I want the very best service? You bet,” Wilkie said. “Will we get it? No.”
Fund transfer rejected
The committee voted unanimously to reject a resolution to approve a transfer of $559,500 from the 6th Courtroom capital projects account to fund the design of a potential new highway building on the south end of Eau Claire.
Supervisor Steve Chilson, who is also a member of the Highway Committee, expressed his disapproval of the proposal.
“I don’t see it as sustainable; I think it’s a poor use of money when we’re going to be looking for other ways to shore up our finances,” Chilson said.
The Finance and Budget Committee will meet several more times during the next few weeks before bringing its recommendations to the County Board Oct. 15. The 2020 budget will be officially approved in November.
The next Finance and Budget Committee is scheduled for 1 p.m. Friday.