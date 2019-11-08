A Thursday night fire caused $4.4 million in damage to the Chippewa Valley Eye Clinic on Eau Claire’s south side, firefighters say.
The fire, the cause of which is under investigation, was reported at 6:15 p.m.
Upon arrival at the clinic at 2715 Damon St., crews could see smoke coming from the roof and eaves, Eau Claire Fire Department Battalion Chief Joe Kelly said.
The value of the damage is $4,426,800. The building and its contents are considered to be a complete loss, Kelly said.
Fire crews were hindered by cold temperatures. A city bus was brought in to help firefighters rehabilitate out of the weather.
Twenty firefighters battled the blaze.
Firefighters were assisted by the Eau Claire Police Department, Xcel Energy and city street crews, Kelly said.
Firefighters were able to recover several items for the clinic.
Firefighters remained on the scene until after noon Friday.
The cause of the fire is under investigation, Kelly said.
Officials with the Chippewa Valley Eye Clinic met Friday morning to determine how to move forward but could not be reached for comment.
The clinic’s website said the Eau Claire clinic “will be closed for the unforeseen future.”
“All scheduled surgeries will be unaffected,” the website said. “We will notify you with updates.”
Besides the Eau Claire clinic, Chippewa Valley Eye Clinic also has locations in Menomonie and Rice Lake.