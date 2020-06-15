CHIPPEWA FALLS — The Chippewa Falls fire chief credits a bystander with helping rescue people from a raging fire that devastated an apartment complex Sunday afternoon.
“We definitely have someone who I would call a hero in this situation,” said Fire Chief Lee Douglas. “We are investigating it further and following up on this aspect of the situation.”
The Chippewa Falls Fire Department was dispatched at 4:25 a.m. Sunday in response to a fire at an apartment building on the 600 block of Island Street just outside of downtown Chippewa Falls. While en route to the scene, firefighters were notified of two individuals trapped on the roof of the building waiting to be saved.
Three firefighters propped a ladder against the apartment complex and retrieved the two individuals without injuries to anyone. The Red Cross is assisting the residents displaced from their homes in finding temporary housing.
“It was a long firefight to get to all of the areas impacted,” Lee Douglas, Chippewa Fire Department fire chief, said. “That building has been remodeled multiple times over the years, so it was a lot of tough work to get in there and get the fire extinguished.”
Douglas said one adult and two children also were rescued from the second story apartment before firefighters arrived. Douglas said the two children were on the roof of the building and jumped down to safety in the arms of an unidentified person.
The firefight continued until 7 a.m. and resulting damage from the blaze included damage to the roof structure/attic, rear of the building stairwell/upper porch and the lower level apartments suffered severe water and smoke damage. The estimated damage is approximately $250,000.
Douglas said the investigation by the Chippewa fire and police departments into the cause of the fire is still ongoing.
“We have no reason to believe it was suspicious in nature or malicious in nature,” Douglas said.
Additional information will be made available to the public as the investigation continues.