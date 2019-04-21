Megan Siegert and her family were in the backyard grilling out Sunday afternoon when they saw smoke.
“At first we thought it was our neighbors next door because they were running out,” Siegert said.
Coming around her home, Siegert realized the duplex across the street at 3219 Runway Ave. was on fire and called 911.
“The flames were rolling out of there,” she said.
Around 4 p.m., thick, heavy, black smoke was coming from the right side of the duplex, and flames were visible from front and side windows.
Eau Claire emergency personnel were dispatched to the fire on the city’s north side at 3:34 p.m. Sunday, according to police.
Because of the heavy smoke and fire, additional fire personnel from all over the city were dispatched to the scene, Eau Claire fire Battalion Chief Matt Jaggar said.
“They launched an aggressive interior fire attack, and they were able to contain the fire to the right side of the duplex,” Jaggar said.
Eau Claire police officers assisted at the scene by blocking off Runway Avenue at Cardinal and Lark avenues and keeping neighbors and other onlookers back.
An Xcel Energy employee arrived at the duplex around 4:15 p.m. and cut the power to the structure.
Cheryl L. Jacobson, who lives at 3219 Runway Ave., wasn’t home at the time of the fire; she was working at a Mobil gas station on nearby Melby Street, Jaggar said. Her cat didn’t survive the blaze.
Because “nobody was home at the time of the fire, we had delayed reporting,” Jaggar said. “Due to the delayed reporting, the fire was allowed to grow.”
The fire extended into the attic space, so crews on the inside removed the ceiling and drywall, and firefighters outside removed the soffit from the front and right side of the duplex to make sure they were able to fully extinguish the fire.
Firefighters threw smoking and charred debris, including the remains of a mattress, out the unit’s front and side windows, while personnel outside doused the remnants with water.
The unit at 3221 Runway Ave. sustained a light amount of smoke damage, and the unit at 3219 Runway had more extensive damage because of fire, smoke and water, Jaggar said. Firefighters salvaged some of Jacobson’s belongings from the latter.
The Fire Department was going to dispatch the Red Cross to offer her assistance, he said.
The cause of the fire is under investigation. Damage was estimated at $75,000.
As news of the fire spread on Facebook, people who know Jacobson shared their thoughts about her.
“This woman is absolutely amazing,” wrote Jess Miller Schneider in a comment on a Leader-Telegram post about the blaze. “She (has helped) people her entire life and never asks for anything. I’m hoping we can all help HER for once.”
“My heart just aches for her ... ,” Shana Brisiel wrote. “She has the strength to survive this devastation, but I wish she didn’t have (to).”
Siegert was glad her neighbor wasn’t home when the fire broke out.
“It could have been a lot worse,” she said sitting on her front steps across Runway Avenue.
As fire personnel were packing up their gear, Kadyn Siegert and a group of other kids clapped, and he approached a firefighter and gave him notes of thanks.