A mobile home fire northeast of Eau Claire destroyed one unit and left another one with damage.
The fire at 4900 Olson Drive in the town of Seymour occurred at 2:56 a.m. Friday, according to Jeff Olson, public information officer with the Township Fire Department.
“It’s a total loss,” Olson said. “No one was home at the time. They haven’t been able to determine cause of origin.”
Susan Houle, who has lived in the Cozy Acres Mobile Village for the past four years, said she awakened by police vehicles and firetrucks at 3 a.m. Houle looked out her window and saw that her neighbor’s home — just 30 feet away — was heavily on fire.
“I saw flames coming out the window,” Houle said. “We just watched this whole place burn slowly.”
Houle said the large flames were shooting out the top of the roof of the home as firefighters tried to extinguish it, and the heat was significant.
“It started melting my siding,” Houle said as she pointed to the damage on her own home.
The good news is no one was injured, she added.
Houle didn’t know the residents well, adding that they had only lived there since April or May.
Olson said the Altoona Fire Department assisted at the scene. A total of 20 to 25 firefighters responded. They were able to clear the scene at 6 a.m. Olson said he doesn’t estimate dollar loss of fires.
The Eau Claire County Sheriff’s Office is handling the investigation.