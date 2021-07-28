EAU CLAIRE —The first bid package for the new Eau Claire County highway facility was approved Wednesday, and it came in well above budget.
The county Highway Building Committee approved the bid package during its meeting Wednesday. The package included three separate bids that had a combined budget of about $4.5 million, but the cost approved by the committee totaled about $5.8 million.
The reason for the significant overage is the high price of steel. The county budgeted $1.65 million for steel but approved a bid of $3.27 million from the firm Valley Custom Welding.
Kevin Dallas, project manager at Market & Johnson, the firm handling construction management of the highway facility, said steel costs will likely continue to rise at an unpredictable rate, which is why he suggested the committee approve the bid and lock in a price.
“In our opinion, we need to get this contract and then work on pulling (the cost) down, or we will be subject to the next (price) jump,” Dallas said. “It’s a nasty spot to be in, to be perfectly honest.”
The other two bids were on structural concrete and fuel distribution, which came in slightly under budget. The structural concrete bid had a budget of about $2.14 million, and the committee approved a bid of about $1.95 million from the firm Fabcon Precast. The fuel distribution budget was $700,000, and a bid of about $590,000 from Walt’s Petroleum Service was approved.
The bid package, the first of many for the new highway facility, was approved at $1.3 million above budget, but county staff expressed confidence that work to decrease costs can occur through value engineering and design changes.
Adjustments potentially include building a smaller salt shed structure and leaving some parts of the facility site unpaved. Matt Theisen, county facilities director, added that the county set aside about $2.4 million to deal with cost increases for materials.
“We’re identifying a number of small tweaks and changes that we can do to get this number back where it needs to be,” Theisen said. “We’re confident we can reach that … We knew all along that steel was going to be the wildcard.”
Colleen Bates, County Board supervisor and committee member, asked if the adjustments to decrease costs could result in the highway facility not having as long a lifespan as initially anticipated.
“Would we be putting ourself in a position where actually the building could be inadequate in a shorter period of time?” Bates said.
Highway Commissioner Jon Johnson said he doesn’t think that will happen but called it a difficult balancing act.
“We’re just trying to balance that out the best we can to be vigilant with the budget, be fiscally responsible but also meet our needs for the future,” Johnson said. “We’ll have to adapt a little bit quicker, but we do not want to cut areas where we know operationally it will be putting us back and be a hindrance to the future.”
Bob Sworski, vice president at CBS Squared, the firm handling architectural and engineering aspects of the highway facility, noted that there are many design possibilities to keep costs down. An example is that space for heated vehicle storage could also serve as a vehicle maintenance area if needed.
“Maybe it’s not where we want to be, but I think that there’s enough flexibility for you folks going forward, at least for the next 20 years,” Sworski said.
The new facility, scheduled to be fully completed in 2023, will house Highway Department staff and vehicles and be built on the south side of Eau Claire near U.S. 53 and Highway I. The project has already required more money than initially anticipated. In May, the Eau Claire County Board approved a budget amendment increasing the cost from $26.60 million to $32.75 million because of supply chain issues caused by the COVID-19 pandemic.
Indeed, the bid package approved Wednesday was done first because of the lengthy waiting time on the materials. Dallas said the county should receive the precast concrete in April 2022, and steel is expected to arrive next May.
“That’s the craziness of the market,” Dallas said. “It’s a push to get things bidded and get them in the queue.”
Substantial cost upticks on other materials for the highway facility are not expected. Sworski mentioned that if gas prices approach $4 per gallon, that could increase prices of some items, but he does not believe that will occur.
“Right now. I think we’re comfortable saying that that’s not going to happen,” Sworski said. “We’ll be able to bid these (other materials) out before anything like that would happen, so I think we’re probably OK.”
The next Highway Building Committee meeting is scheduled for Aug. 4.