EAU CLAIRE — Although frigid weather Monday night temporarily froze a few band members’ trumpet valves, the temperature didn’t stop North and Memorial high school students from bringing holiday tunes to first responders and patients at HSHS Sacred Heart Hospital in Eau Claire.
Nearly 100 North and Memorial students took up saxophones, flutes, drums and other instruments Monday night in Sacred Heart’s parking lot, jingling their way through “Sleigh Ride,” traditional pep band tunes and Christmas classics as hospital staffers watched.
“It really raises our spirits, even though this hasn’t been the easiest eight months,” said Sacred Heart paramedic Jeffrey Ellenbecker of Eau Claire while watching the Memorial band play.
North’s wind ensemble and symphonic band and the Old Abe Wind Ensemble played and danced Monday night in support of doctors, nurses, EMS workers, patients and other front-line workers, the bands’ directors said.
“It’s great to be able to do this, to support everyone who’s been working really hard,” said Callista Secker, a junior at Memorial High School, before warming up her clarinet.
Memorial and North band students also played impromptu parking lot concerts Monday night at Marshfield Medical Center-Eau Claire and Mayo Clinic Health System in Eau Claire.
Socially distanced and masked, the students were delighted to play together as a band again, the band directors said.
Since the spring, band students have only rehearsed together over video, instead of face-to-face, said Scott Hensiak, North High School band director.
“This is one of the first opportunities we’ve gotten to do something (in person), and we figured it would be a cool way to recognize the hard work of our hospital staff and other medical staff … and also support those in our community who are having a hard time right now,” Hensiak said.
Memorial band director Eric Dasher, who proposed the idea after looking for a safe venue for students to perform while socially distanced, said area hospitals were happily on board to host a holiday performance for essential workers.
“What better way to do it than going to a hospital, playing in a parking lot and showing support for front-line workers?” Dasher said.
High school band students are used to a unique kind of community service, Hensiak said — bands are often tapped to play at community and school events, to draw audiences and promote good causes. It meant Monday’s performance, even in the cold weather, meant a lot to students, he said.
“Normally we spend a long time getting ready for a concert,” Hensiak said. “... This is more putting something together, having some fun, playing and connecting together and supporting what’s going on at our hospitals.”
Other local groups have publicly shown support for front-line medical workers during the COVID-19 pandemic; on Dec. 2 a group of local firefighters, police officers and first responders rang bells and cheered while nurses and doctors changed shifts at the three Eau Claire hospitals.
“It’s intended for everyone,” Hensiak said Monday. “As a thank you, of course, to our medical staff in the area, but also in support of patients receiving their services right now.”