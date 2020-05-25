LADYSMITH -- It hit me when I was about halfway through cleaning the mess of black crappies and bluegills outside of our cabin on the Chippewa River: For about 2½ hours Friday evening, I had felt normal.
I had hitched up my boat and headed to one of my favorite lakes after work; the Memorial Day weekend is the start of what I consider to be the best fishing time of all -- when the panfish get active and head to their spawning beds as the lake waters warm. Over the years, I have gotten to know which lakes kick in early, and I was bound to one of those steady producers.
The lake didn’t disappoint: I caught probably 40 crappies and bluegills in less than three hours while sitting generally in one spot. But this isn’t an outdoor column; instead it’s a reflection on those things we can still do pretty much like we always did without worrying about contracting a virus that at my age very well could kill me.
The fishing action was so fast that I honestly forgot that for some people, their very survival is threatened by this virus, while others have sustained deep financial and emotional difficulties that will take a long, long time to recover from. For as long as my humble Starcraft boat with its aging Johnson motor was in the water, I harkened back to all those times when I fished in exactly the same spot with pretty much the same success – times when the worries that afflicted me then seem petty and irrelevant now.
All I worried about Friday evening was whether the crappie or bluegill I caught was big enough to keep or whether I should throw it back to grow a little. Sure, there were minor concerns like why my boat kept drifting off my chosen spot even though I had an anchor down and why those speed boats had to come so close when the lake was so big. But then the small bobber would get pulled under, my rod would bend, and another fish was on its way to the boat.
After I caught enough fish to clean, and knowing I still had a decent drive to the cabin, I headed in, satisfied that this fishing season was off to good start. I even had a pleasant conversation at the boat landing with a couple of other men who had to row their boat in because of motor problems.
Lately I have been marveling at how nature is oblivious to the crisis that is confronting us and causing so much pain and suffering. Our world has turned green before our eyes, even as we confront a pandemic the likes of which the world hasn’t seen in over 100 years. The trilliums have emerged on schedule in our Rusk County woods, and the ticks have shown up as well.
Maybe nature is trying to tell me something: that everything has a rhythm -- like the fishing success I tapped into Friday evening -- and we need to trust that our world will be restored eventually as well. In the meantime, though, I’ll continue spend as much time as I can doing those things that I enjoy and can do safely -- and appreciate any brief respite from the maelstrom that is always at hand.