EAU CLAIRE — The weather, in more ways than one, likely will play a major role in Saturday’s Wisconsin fishing opener.
First, the forecast is for a warm, sunny day that should prompt anglers to get out of the house and onto the state’s many lakes, rivers and streams.
But despite air temperatures expected to reach around 70 degrees, water temperatures in the Chippewa Valley will be much colder than normal for opening day because of this spring’s later-than-usual ice out, said Joseph Gerbyshak, a regional fisheries biologist for the state Department of Natural Resources. The ice wasn’t off area water bodies until a week and a half to two weeks later than normal this spring.
“The big story this year is the cold spring we’ve been having,” Gerbyshak said. “It’s been pretty cold.”
The resulting cold water temperatures may mean that some fish will be a little more sluggish than usual, forcing anglers to find fish in different spots than usual and to try slower presentations of lures and bait, he said.
“This will be the coldest opening day water temperatures we’ve had in quite a few years,” Gerbyshak said, noting that the temperature of the Chippewa River in Eau Claire County was only 45 degrees on Monday.
Even with the expected warm spell in the days leading up to the opener, water temperatures are expected to only be in the high 40s or low 50s by the weekend, he said, although that might be enough to get fish moving and possibly push them into shallow bays.
The gorgeous weather expected Saturday also should get a lot of anglers stirring.
“We might see a little cabin fever effect, where some people who are sick of being cooped up inside will be eager to get outside,” Gerbyshak said. “It should be a good opportunity for folks to get out and enjoy the nice weather and catch some fish.”
That’s certainly what Gary Oemig is hearing from customers stocking up on gear and licenses at Oemig’s Sport Shop, the Stanley sporting goods store operated by his family for more than five decades.
“Everybody is ready to get outside after the last month of nasty weather we’ve had,” Oemig said. “I think it’s going to be a very good weekend.”
Based on early season fishing reports, the DNR predicts anglers across the state will have a successful opening weekend despite the delayed spring thaw.
“Spring has been slow to arrive across the state, and with the late ice thaw on northern lakes, the fish will be hungry and eager to bite,” said Justine Hasz, DNR Bureau Director of Fisheries Management.
In the Chippewa Valley, Gerbyshak shared these tips regarding various game fish:
• Walleyes have finished spawning and should be actively feeding.
“They should have the post-spawn feed bag on,” Gerbyshak said, directing anglers to areas with emerging vegetation or wood structures along shorelines.
• Northern pike also are done spawning and could be found in warmer, shallow bays, along with largemouth bass and bluegills.
• Crappies, which have yet to spawn, are likely to be found in deeper water than usual at this time of year because of the water temperatures.
• Warmer weather also could spur insect hatches that get trout actively feeding in area streams.
• The season for muskies north of U.S. 10 doesn’t begin until May 28, a date set to protect Wisconsin’s prized state fish during its normal spawning season.
In Eau Claire, Gerbyshak pointed out that the DNR has completed stocking a few small ponds in Rod & Gun Park, just west of Half Moon Lake, with 500 rainbow trout about 8 to 9 inches long. The agency suspended that tradition the past two years to avoid encouraging anglers to congregate in tight quarters during the COVID-19 pandemic.
The stocked ponds offer a good opportunity for youth to catch their first trout, or even their first fish, he said. The rainbows typically all get caught in the first two weeks after opening day.
“We want anglers to know about it and to go ahead and take ‘em home,” Gerbyshak said.
The DNR also recently stocked rainbow trout in Henneman, Bradley and Dark lakes in Chippewa County.
Fishing license sales were unusually strong the past two years amid the pandemic, as residents and visitors rushed to find safe, socially distanced activities in the great outdoors — whether through fishing, hunting, biking, kayaking or hiking. Gerbyshak, for one, hopes that trend continues.
“Hopefully, folks kind of rekindled their passion for the outdoors and they can introduce their kids to it as well,” he said.
In addition to being a fun activity, fishing also is an important part of Wisconsin’s tourism industry, generating a $2.3 billion economic impact annually and supporting about 22,000 jobs, according to the DNR.
The agency reports that roughly 330,000 nonresidents visit the state every year to fish, a number exceeded only by Florida and Michigan.
The fishing equipment shortages that were widespread a year ago have mostly eased with improvement to supply chains, Oemig said, reporting that his shop is full of merchandise and ready to meet the needs of anglers.
Still, Oemig said, his fishing business usually ramps up further starting Memorial Day weekend when many people hit the road with their campers.
All Wisconsin residents and nonresidents over 16 who plan to fish are required to buy a fishing license. You can buy licenses at many retailers, at DNR service centers or through the agency’s Go Wild website (gowild.wi.gov).
For anglers who don’t have any luck on opening weekend, the weather should offer a pleasant consolation prize.
“At least people can catch some sun if they don’t catch any fish,” Gerbyshak said.