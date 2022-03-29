EAU CLAIRE — Five candidates are running close to each other in raising and spending money toward next week’s Eau Claire City Council election.
There are eight candidates on the ballot plus a registered write-in running for five at-large seats that will be decided on Tuesday by Eau Claire voters.
Campaigns had until Monday evening to file forms disclosing donations and spending from the start of the year through March 21.
Six candidates — incumbents Kate Beaton and Roderick Jones, newcomers Charles Johnson, Larry Mboga, Joshua Miller and Brian Trowbridge — filed those forms with the City Clerk’s office.
Three other candidates — newcomers Bob Carr and Mark Richter, and registered write-in Mary Partlow — claimed an exemption to filing as each did not expect their donations or spending combined to reach $2,000 this year.
Running close
For the campaigns that did file financial paperwork, five of them were running close when it comes to money while the sixth was farther behind.
Mboga brought in the most contributions with $6,317 given to his campaign by individuals, other campaigns and groups. Jones came in second with $6,041 and Miller in third with $5,825. Johnson took fourth in fundraising with $5,530, and Beaton, who already had $912 left over from previous campaigning, took fifth with $5,323. In a distant sixth was Trowbridge, who brought in $1,180 in campaign funds.
Spending the most as of March 21 was Beaton, who had used $5,527 in campaign funds. Included in her spending was $100 contributions to campaigns for three Eau Claire school board candidates — Tim Nordin, Marquell Johnson and Stephanie Farrar.
Mboga came in second for campaign spending at $5,385, but close behind him was Miller at $5,349 and then Jones, who spent $5,319 (including $100 provided to Farrar’s campaign). In fifth place for spending was Johnson at $4,577, followed by Trowbridge with $1,067.
Campaigns’ lists of expenses shows items common for spring elections, such as yard signs, campaign literature and postage. Beaton, Trowbridge and Miller also spent some money for online campaign advertisements on Facebook.
Some of the candidates contributed their own money to get their campaigns started.
Trowbridge has put $215 of his own cash into campaigning, and Beaton donated $24 to her fund in January.
But others have loaned their campaigns larger amounts as bills rolled in.
Jones loaned $500 to his own campaign.
Miller initially chipped $105 into his own campaign, but then this month had to loan $1,500 to his candidacy.
Johnson gave $25 to his campaign early on, but then had to loan $1,675 to it.
Giving to colleagues
Details in the campaign finance reports show current members of the City Council putting money into the candidates.
Not seeking re-election themselves this spring for their seats on the council, Catherine Emmanuelle and John Lor instead gave donations to others who are still running.
Emmanuelle provided $101 to Miller’s campaign, $144 to Beaton and $150 to Jones. Lor contributed $50 to both Beaton and Jones.
Two of the challengers got donations from one of the incumbents they will be competing with in next week’s election.
Beaton gave $125 to Johnson and $24 to Miller early in their campaigns, according to the filings.
Councilman Andrew Werthmann, who represents Eau Claire’s District 5 and won’t be up for election until 2024, made $500 transfers from his campaign fund to Beaton, Jones, Johnson, Mboga and Miller. Werthmann also gave individual contributions of $500 to Johnson and $210 to Mboga, according to the filings.
District 3 Councilman Jeremy Gragert, also not up for election until 2024, sent $200 of his campaign funds to Johnson and $100 both to Jones and Miller. He also gave personal contributions of about $20 to both Beaton and Mboga.
District 2 Councilwoman Emily Anderson gave about $25 each to Beaton, Jones, Johnson, Mboga and Miller. District 1 Councilwoman Emily Berge contributed $100 to Jones and $53 to Beaton.
Council President Terry Weld and District 4 Councilwoman Jill Christopherson did not contribute to those running this spring, according to the filings.
Trowbridge’s filing did not show contributions from current officeholders. The closest he had was a $100 donation from retiree Donald Motzing, who ran for City Council in 2019, but did not win a seat.
State politicians with ties to the Eau Claire area also are among donors in the City Council race.
State Rep. Jodi Emerson, D-Eau Claire, provided $100 from her campaign to those for Miller and Mboga, and a personal $100 contribution to Johnson’s campaign.
Beaton received $24 from Emerson, plus $50 from state Sen. Jeff Smith, D-town of Brunswick, and $385 from state Treasurer Sarah Godlewski, a democrat from Eau Claire.
Political assistance
The five top fundraising candidates’ filings all include the same $720 of in-kind help from the Eau Claire County Democratic Party on March 21.
David Jones, party chairman, said that represents a postcard distributed by volunteers going door-to-door with names of City Council and school board candidates who sought support from the party.
The amount recorded on each of the candidates’ forms represents the overall effort the party did for the council race, not individual contributions to each campaign.
“It’s the same $720 for all candidates,” Jones said.
In addition to the five who noted the contribution in their filings, Richter — running one of the smaller campaigns — also met with the Democratic Party and his name appears on the postcard, Jones said.
While the local Democratic Party doesn’t make endorsements during the spring’s nonpartisan races, Jones said there is some support for candidates. That happens when candidates approach the party, he said, and show a shared belief in open conversation and working across political lines to handle local issues.
“Several candidates contacted both parties,” Jones noted.
The Republican Party of Eau Claire has a conservative spring voters guide for several local races posted on its website.
The local GOP’s list for Eau Claire City Council candidates has Carr, Trowbridge and Mboga — the latter of whom also appears on the local Democratic Party’s postcard.