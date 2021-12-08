EAU CLAIRE — Five winners were declared Wednesday in a contest for Eau Claire area homes and businesses that are decked out for the holidays.
Eau Claire Parks, Recreation and Forestry tabulated ballots cast by a group of volunteer judges and announced which entries in the second Chippewa Valley Parade of Lights were the best decorated.
The Judges' Choice Award went to a home at 1409 Rust St. in Eau Claire's Third Ward neighborhood. Meanwhile a house at E2245 Kirk Court, which is just south of city limits off of Lowes Creek Road, took the prize for Most Creative Theme.
Two other award-winners were among the 10 entries in this year's contest that also competed in 2020.
Last year's People's Choice winner, a home at 1924 16th St. on Eau Claire's west side, was awarded for Best Use of Lights this year.
After not receiving a title last year, north side home 3206 Melby St. returned to win the Most Entertaining Award.
Gift shop The Local Store, 205 N. Dewey St., captured honors in the business category, beating out two other downtown Eau Claire establishments.
One more prize will be determined by online voting by the general public. Starting Friday, photos of the entries will be posted on the Eau Claire Parks, Recreation & Forestry Facebook page. People have until Tuesday to cast votes on Facebook for the holiday display they feel should win this year's People's Choice Award.
For all the winners, the only prize is bragging rights as well as a temporary sign recognizing their award-winning decorations.
This year there are 17 homeowners and three businesses taking part in the Chippewa Valley Parade of Lights.
To enter the contest, homeowners paid a $10 fee and businesses paid $15. Proceeds from the competition go toward youth scholarships for city recreation programs.
The city debuted the holiday decorating competition last year as a temporary replacement for an annual winter parade that was canceled in 2020 due to COVID-19 concerns.
In that inaugural contest, there were 22 homes and three organizations that competed to be the best decorated spots in Eau Claire.