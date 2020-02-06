A Florida man will be sentenced April 28 after an Eau Claire County jury convicted him of numerous child pornography charges following a three-day trial this week in Eau Claire County.
Erio S. Oliver, 30, was found guilty of eight felony counts of possession of child pornography and one felony count of intimidation of a witness.
Oliver was acquitted of 11 additional counts of possession of child pornography.
Judge John Manydeeds revoked Oliver’s $10,000 signature bond, which means he will remain in the Eau Claire County Jail until sentencing.
Manydeeds ordered a pre-sentence investigation by the state Department of Corrections.
Oliver could be sentenced to up to 125 years in prison.
According to the criminal complaint:
On April 10, 2015, Eau Claire police executed a search warrant on a room at the Highlander Inn as part of an ongoing investigation involving Oliver and his participation in producing pornographic videos depicting a female and area residents without their permission or knowledge at various locations in Eau Claire.
During the search, Oliver’s laptop was seized, and at least 246 child pornography images and nine child pornography videos were discovered on it.
Citizen complainants alerted the Eau Claire Police Department to videos online of a young female, and through further investigation, officers discovered sexually graphic videos of the female at various public locations in the city.
Oliver was connected to the female as one of the online videos depicted her in an apartment exposing herself to a Domino’s Pizza delivery person who had come to the door of an apartment, which a detective later identified as being in the 2400 block of Golf Road.
Further investigation revealed two pizza deliveries were made to the apartment on two different dates in March 2015 and that the phone number given was Oliver’s and that a female ordered the pizzas.
In an interview with an Eau Claire Police Department detective, the female claimed making porn was her idea and said she had been making porn since the middle of March 2015 when she turned 18.
She also told the detective Oliver was her fiance, he was the one filming her and he took care of the custom video orders.
In 2017, 14 images or recordings of young girls exposing parts of their bodies or engaged in sex acts were discovered on Oliver’s laptop’s hard disk drive.