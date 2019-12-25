CHIPPEWA FALLS — Joe Anderson says he stops at Flag Hill in Irvine Park nearly every day.
Anderson, 44, of Bloomer, works in Chippewa Falls, so he stops at the park to exercise during his lunch hour or after work.
“I come here to ski, to snowshoe and to run,” Anderson said.
On Tuesday, Anderson brought his three children to ski on the trails that begin at Flag Hill, and they met up with his brother and his father for a family ski get-together.
A year-round bathroom building and warming house could be coming to the southwest corner of Irvine Park, in the area dubbed as Flag Hill. Anderson loves the idea of having access to a year-round building.
“That would be nice to have a place to change, even if it’s not heated,” Anderson said.
The Chippewa Falls Park Board is exploring redevelopment possibilities for that section of the park, and is now asking the public to view the proposals.
The park board has obtained two concept designs from architect firm Ayres Associates, which offers several ideas on how to improve the park, including:
• Adding an elevated boardwalk that includes a scenic overlook along the bluff, looking down over the main part of Irvine Park.
• Landscaping changes to create sledding hills.
• Moving and expanding parking lots.
• Adding a plaza and more pavilions and picnic shelters.
• Replacing the seasonal bathroom building with a year-round facility that would double as a warming house.
• Replacing the playground equipment.
• Install new timber stairs in the bluff to replace the crumbling staircase already in place.
Parks director Dick Hebert said it is too early to discuss cost estimates for the redevelopment, but he added that he wants the plan to look at the next 50 years of use in that corner of the park. The park board is hosting two public hearings in early January so the community can see the concepts and provide input.
The first public hearing will be 6-8 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 7, at Spring Street Sports, and the second hearing will be 4-6 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 8, at the Leinie Lodge. Hebert said he didn’t want the meetings to be at city hall.
“I think they are both good sites, where people can share their honest thoughts about what should be done,” Hebert said.
The Flag Hill area is seeing increased usage, he said.
“The cross-country ski trail is becoming very popular,” Hebert said. “The ski trail is a really good course for beginners.”
The 3.5-mile loop goes throughout the woods on the western half of Irvine Park. Because the park is free, Hebert said he doesn’t have an accurate estimate on how many people use the trails, but park staff members have seen a notable increase in use. Last year, three small, aging bridges on the ski trail loop were replaced, making the course safer.
The current bathroom building — generally open May through October — is aging and needs to be replaced, Hebert said.
Park board director Beth Arneberg stressed that no decisions have been made. She said the need to replace the bathroom building led to the decision to first obtain a new master plan of the entire Flag Hill area.
“It didn’t seem prudent to replace them without a master plan,” Arneberg said. “We want community input.”
Arneberg said the community loves Irvine Park and has been generous in donating to recent projects like the small animal zoo building and the Erickson Park redevelopment. She added there is no timeline for when the work could be done.
Hebert said the road through Flag Hill also could be moved depending on what plans move forward.
“At some point, the road will have to be replaced; same with the parking lots,” he said.
To view the drawing concepts for Flag Hill, visit http://www.chippewafalls-wi.gov/home/showdocument?id=15834