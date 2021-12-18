EAU CLAIRE — State Sen. Kathy Bernier, R-Lake Hallie, has been pondering retirement from her career in public service, but catching flak over her criticism of her own party's probe into the 2020 election is giving her second thoughts.
During a gathering of Eau Claire-area business professionals on Friday, Bernier was asked about running for re-election in 2022.
"I'm contemplating retirement," said Bernier, who will turn 66 in spring. "You kind of think about having some fun in your old age."
But then the state senator said she's heard people comment that she's being forced to resign over her comments at a Dec. 13 event that were critical of a GOP-led election investigation. That speculation didn't sit well with her.
“I didn’t care for that and that’s one motivator to stay in,” she said. “I haven’t entirely made up my mind to be perfectly honest. So stay tuned, I guess.”
Bernier was the only politician who expressed wavering on a 2022 run during Friday morning's Eau Claire Area Chamber of Commerce panel of seven state Legislators who represent west-central Wisconsin.
Initially, Rep. Rob Summerfield, R-Bloomer, didn't say for certain he'd seek re-election, opting to make a formal decision in next couple months. But then he said "you will probably see me here for the next two years."
State Sen. Jeff Smith, D-Eau Claire, expressed no doubt that he will be on the ballot for another four-year term.
“There’s no decision to make. I am planning on returning,” said the minority caucus chairman.
State Reps. Jodi Emerson, D-Eau Claire, Jesse James, R-Altoona, David Armstrong, R-Rice Lake, and Donna Rosar, R-Marshfield, all said they intend to run for another two-year term in the state Assembly.
Aside from their prospects for the November 2022 election, the state legislators talked about political priorities they're pushing next year and the need for bipartisanship, but challenges exist in getting the two political parties to work together.
"We need to have Democrat support because they can talk to the governor; he doesn’t talk to us,” said James, a Republican. "When you’re in Madison it is about being Democrat and Republican. It’s very political.”
Meanwhile, the Democratic lawmakers said their bills don't get far in the Republican-controlled state Legislature.
“Being in the minority party we have more of a defensive approach,” Emerson said. “We don’t get hearings on them very often, very infrequently.”
Bernier spoke about reintroducing a bill to boost childhood reading skills and considering election reforms — the latter a subject she's versed in as a longtime local government clerk and chairwoman of the Senate's elections committee.
She did also elaborate on statements she made at a Dec. 13 online media briefing from the state Capital where she was joined by other election experts. In that appearance, she urged former state Supreme Court Justice Michael Gableman to finish the Republican-ordered 2020 election probe "sooner rather than later" and accused the effort of adding to unwarranted doubts about election integrity.
Following those comments, Bernier noted she's been praised by people who are usually political opposites from her, but she said her true aim was to try and get people to see the truth.
“Getting compliments from the Democrats and Rachel Maddow of all people wasn’t my goal," Bernier said. "My goal is to say, 'Listen folks, much of what you’re hearing and much of what people are stirring up is factually incorrect and not possible.'”
She said theories the 2020 presidential election was stolen from Donald Trump simply don't hold up because of the many safeguards, checks and balances that are in place.
"You can’t stuff the ballot box with a bunch of ballots that are bogus. There are so many ways that would get caught,” she said. “There are reasons why what all of the things that people are saying is factually incorrect. People telling nonfactual things is extraordinarily annoying to me.”
Republicans who spoke after Bernier on Friday didn't address her stance on the ongoing election probe, but one of the Democrats did.
“I just want to commend Sen. Bernier on her bravery,” Emerson said.
The Eau Claire Democrat said the Republican senator's stance on the probe has made a big difference in the state.
"It is one thing to stand up to the other party. That is easy. We all get points for that — for throwing elbows here and there,” Emerson said. "To stand up to your colleagues in the same party, to listen to people say nasty things, it takes a special amount of bravery to be able to go against your party.”
Though she spoke against the current elections probe, Bernier did still express a desire for some election reforms. Specifically, she spoke against allowing "third-party advocates" from other states come to Wisconsin and become involved in the electoral process.