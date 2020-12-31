Bonfire
Air Force Veteran Dave Lee, left, of Eau Claire, and former State Sen. Dave Zien, start a bonfire on Thursday morning at Patriots Park — a spot outside of Carson Park next to Roadside Ice Cream & Diner in Eau Claire. Zien’s organization for motorcycle enthusiasts, Wheels of Liberty, led several events at the location during the day to pay tribute to veterans, including the ringing of a ceremonial bell. View more photos at LeaderTelegramPhotos.com.

 Staff photo by Dan Reiland

