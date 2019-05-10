CHIPPEWA FALLS — The 16th annual Past Passed Here in Chippewa Falls abruptly ended after organizers learned that Allen Park was about to become flooded.
Jim Schuh, a former Chippewa Falls Main Street director and co-chair of the festival, said organizers contacted Xcel Energy officials Thursday night because they could see the water level rising at Allen Park, where Duncan Creek flows into the Chippewa River.
“They said we need to vacate the park,” Schuch said. “Within 48 hours, it will be underwater. We’re certainly disappointed, with all the work to set it up, and all the students who were planning to come, can’t.”
So, instead of greeting hundreds of fourth-grade students Friday morning, organizers were tearing down the tents and fencing, ahead of the flooding.
The Past Passed Here is an annual event meant to show what life was like in the late 1700s and early 1800s. The event offers about 20 different stations where people can learn about the pioneering era and fur traders and survival in western Wisconsin. They can learn about games played at the time, see a speed-sawing activity, or watch a blacksmith and a weaver at work.
About 200 children attended the event both Wednesday and Thursday, with another group slated for Friday. The event typically continues through the weekend.
Schuh said the event has always been held in Allen Park.
“We’ve talked about holding it somewhere else, but this is where it actually happened — it’s where the fur trading took place, and the Chippewa Lumber & Boom Company had their saw mill,” he said.
Allen Park was once the home of the largest saw mill under one roof in the world, with up to 175 saws that would be running at a time. However, the mill closed in 1910.
Once Schuh learned of the imminent flooding, he spent much of Thursday night on the phone, contacting the 50 reenactment actors who attend the festival, as well as all the schools who were slated to visit Friday.
“We scrambled to get the word out,” he said. “Most of the reenactment actors got out (Thursday) night because we didn’t know how quickly it would come up.”
Schuh said he wasn’t surprised that the park is flooding, even though it’s never been a problem the past 15 years.
“A week after last year’s event, it was flooded,” he said.
Schuh estimates it costs about $10,000 annually to operate the festival, and gate revenue and food sales usually allows them to break even. However, by shutting down early, Schuh is hopeful people will donate to the event so they can be back next spring.
The food that had been purchased for the event has now been donated to Agnes Table, an organization that provides free meals to the needy.
Schuh also said he doesn’t think the event can be moved to a different date in future years.
“We have to do it during school, for the fourth-graders, so we do it as late as we possibly can,” he said.
Jake Jacobson helped tear down the entryway to the event. He was disappointed that the festival was suddenly over.
“We went through a couple really nasty (weather) days,” Jacobson said. “It’s a shame we have to tear down on a sunny day.”
Kurt Gaber also helped pack up benches and clear the grounds.
“I got a call (Thursday) night at 10 p.m. from Jim, saying he needed help,” Gaber said. “Here we thought we’d have two good days. It’s really disappointing, but what do you do?”
About 9,400 students have attended the festival over the years, Schuh said.