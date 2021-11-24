EAU CLAIRE — Wisconsin is so far seeing less flu activity than it has in pre-pandemic years, but cases are increasing in the state and across the country, officials said.
“We’re definitely seeing an increase in influenza activity statewide, and that corresponds to what we’re seeing nationwide as well,” said Tom Haupt, influenza surveillance coordinator for the state’s Department of Health Services.
As of mid-November, the state had at least 29 confirmed cases of influenza, Haupt told reporters on a Nov. 12 call. At the same time in 2019, the state had 109 confirmed cases.
Flu activity in the U.S. remains low, but positive influenza tests — and the percentage of patients seeking care for influenza-like illnesses — has increased in the last few weeks, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said on Nov. 13.
“Reduced population immunity due to lack of flu virus activity since March 2020 could result in an early and possibly severe flu season,” the agency wrote in a flu FAQ this year.
“It’s still very low, but it’s on the rise,” Haupt said of the flu in Wisconsin. “To what extent we’re going to have an influenza season, we just don’t know. We’re hoping it’ll be a mild season, but we have to be prepared.”
The flu season in Wisconsin typically peaks in late January and February. But last year, the whole country saw a near-eradication of the winter flu season — something Haupt and other health officials have attributed to widespread mask-wearing and physical distancing.
“It was really nonexistent,” Haupt said. “We had a grand total of 100 cases (in Wisconsin) last year, compared to 36,000 the year before.”
Last year 21 people were hospitalized with the flu in Wisconsin; in 2019, the number of hospitalized was 4,500, Haupt said.
“What I don’t anticipate is that it’s going to be another year where we’re going to see extremely low numbers,” he added. “The activity has increased.”
The state currently is seeing more cases of a specific influenza strain, Haupt said — Influenza A, subtype H3 — which “tends to be more severe in people and cause more morbidity and illness.”
“This is why we’re trying to stress people get vaccinated against the flu,” he said.
Flu shots down slightly
The number of Wisconsin residents who got a flu shot is slightly down this year compared to 2020.
As of early November, 26% of people in the state had gotten a flu shot, according to DHS data.
Last flu season, in total, about 44% of Wisconsin residents, and about 42% of Eau Claire County residents, got the flu shot. The state’s goal is 70%.
Public health educators and officials are seeking the reason why people might be more reluctant to get a flu shot this year, Haupt said. One possibility: People are counting on a repeat of last winter, which saw very little flu activity.
“If it does become a difficult, severe influenza season, it could be devastating for hospitals,” he said. “We had no confirmed influenza deaths last year. We’d love to have the same thing this year, but who knows what’s going to happen.”
The CDC recommends everyone older than six months old gets a flu shot.
“There is still time to get the flu shot at your doctor’s office or local pharmacy, and the sooner you get it, the sooner you will be protected since it takes up to two weeks to be fully effective,” said Lieske Giese, director of the Eau Claire City-County Health Department, in an email. “If you haven’t gotten your COVID-19 or flu vaccines, you can get both shots at the same time to save a trip to the doctor’s office or pharmacy.”