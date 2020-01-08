Nine people have been hospitalized for influenza in Eau Claire County, and the state has seen 11 deaths associated with the flu, so far this season.
Flu cases statewide jumped quickly in late December, according to a Department of Human Services report. The state has seen 3,092 people test positive for the flu since Sept. 1.
“We’re above the baseline,” said Paulette Magur, registered nurse and communicable disease division manager at the Eau Claire City-County Health Department. “We don’t have the exact number of cases that have tested positive in the general public, but we do hear there’s been quite a few increases in the number of cases that have been identified.”
The department only tracks flu hospitalization, not general flu cases. The state Department of Health Services also only tracks hospitalizations in a weekly report.
Due to rising cases of flu and respiratory illness, Marshfield Medical Center in Eau Claire has put temporary restrictions on visitors in place at its birth center.
Children younger than 18, including siblings, won't be allowed to visit the birth center while the restrictions are in place; only two labor support people and healthy grandparents will be allowed to visit during hospitalization.
The majority of Wisconsin’s flu cases so far, 70%, are being caused by the Influenza B virus. Influenza B symptoms tend to be more severe in children, according to the report.
"We apologize for any inconvenience this may cause families, but hope they understand this decision was made after careful and thoughtful process, and is being done to help keep their little ones healthy," said Marshfield Clinic spokesperson and regional communications manager Matt Schneider.
Marshfield Clinic has seen 65 confirmed flu cases this season in its Eau Claire clinics and hospital, Schneider said.
The state saw higher-than-usual flu-related hospitalizations in late October, according to the report.
Magur doesn’t believe flu season has hit a peak in the Eau Claire area yet.
Last year’s Wisconsin flu season hit an apex in late March. In the 2017-2018 season, it peaked in early February, according to the state’s report.
“We never know when that peak is going to happen,” Magur said. “But I think we have a long way to go yet.”
Health departments likely won’t know how effective this year’s flu vaccine was until spring, when data is compiled on flu cases and the number of people immunized.
But Magur recommended people still get a flu vaccine. The shot can shorten or prevent severe illness from the virus, she said.
“We have high hopes that it will cover this (flu strain),” Magur said. “But even if it’s not 100% cover, it’s certainly very likely to cause it to be less of a problem for that person who’s sick.”
The state hopes to improve over its record year in 2018-2019 of 40% of residents vaccinated for the flu, Tom Haupt, DHS influenza surveillance coordinator and respiratory disease epidemiologist, said in October.
Magur also advised people contact a doctor within 72 hours of flu-like symptoms to get antiviral medication, stay home, wash their hands often and drink plenty of fluids.
The state’s report shows another virus, respiratory syncytial virus (RSV), spiking at very similar levels as the flu in Wisconsin this season.
RSV is common, usually mild and causes cold-like symptoms, according to the CDC. There are cases every year in the Eau Claire area, but RSV can cause worse complications in children, Magur said.