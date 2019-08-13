The Flying Eagles as a team and Andrew Urlaub as an individual.
They have been crowned as award winners by USA Nordic Skiing for the 2019 season.
The awards are based on accomplishments with respect to USA Nordic’s three core values – confidence, courage and character, according to USA skiing based out of Park City, Utah.
The Flying Eagles were named as the Nordic Club of the Year.
“The Flying Eagles have continued to advance in ski jumping and Nordic combined in the Central Division and at the national level, holding world class tournaments at both Silver Mine Hill and the junior hills at Mt. Washington,” the release stated.
It cited Olympic alternate Nick Mattoon for returning to the club to coach young athletes and other volunteers. He is one of multiple athletes the club has put on the National and Junior National teams in recent years.
Also cited was the construction of the new 55-meter jump that will soon be open at Mt. Washington.
“It’s a game-changer for the club and the division and is a testament to the commitment the club and town put towards the success of in skiing in America.”
Urlaub was named the Junior Sportsman of the Year after having “an unlikely burst onto the ski jumping scene in the last year.”
He was cited for making a first start in the World Ski Championships at the young age of 17 while finishing high school at Eau Claire Memorial.
“He has grown into a natural leader and a man we can depend on and use as a great example of determination to overcome any obstacle,” the release stated.
Urlaub qualified for and finished 44th on the large hill as the youngest entry in the World Championships in Austria last February and is currently in Europe with the U.S. Team competing in Continental Cup events.