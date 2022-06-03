EAU CLAIRE — "There's nothing like being up front."
I smiled in response to the 105-year-old veteran sitting two seats away from me. Reynolds Tomter sat stooped in his seat, donning a World War II Veteran cap, glasses and a red button-up. I was curious what brought him here — to this plane, to the Chippewa Valley, to this point in life.
“That there is a man who has seen a thing or two,” I thought to myself. A member of the Merchant Marines from 1942 through 1945, Tomter completed five trips across the Atlantic delivering ammunition, food and blankets to troops overseas.
And now he’s sitting two seats away from me, a woman one-fifth of his age, about to experience something that is new to both of us.
We were sitting in the very first row aboard “Placid Lassie,” a WWII-era C-47 military transport aircraft. Seventeen additional passengers — most of whom were veterans — filled the rows behind us Friday morning. Around where we sat on the tarmac, the Chippewa Valley Regional Airport was buzzing with activity in preparation for the weekend’s Chippewa Valley Air Show.
The sun was out, the sky was completely void of clouds and we were ready to fly.
Beside me, Tomter spoke quietly with Tim Olson, director of the air show. Despite appearing completely at-home aboard the massive aircraft, he said this would be his first flight on a C-47.
“I never thought I’d be riding in one of these,” he said. “I’ve been on a lot of different planes, but never this one.”
I was in the same metaphorical boat. But all the planes I had been on previously had oxygen available if the plane started to go down, radar guidance and intercoms. Placid Lassie, in all her glory, was slowly starting to feel like a physical health hazard as we awaited take-off.
The plane has a track record for being reliable, though.
According to the Tunison Foundation, which owns Placid Lassie, the aircraft was built in 1943 by the Douglas Aircraft Company for the U.S. Air Force. At the time, it only cost $109,683 to construct such a plane. From July 1943 to November 1945, Placid Lassie completed several missions under the 74th Troop Carrier Squadron, 434th Troop Carrier Group.
In addition to two South Atlantic crossings, Placid Lassie is a veteran of Operation NEPTUNE during the Normandy Invasion (June 6, 1944); Operation MARKET GARDEN in the Netherlands (Sept. 17-25, 1944); Operation REPULSE during the Relief of Bastonge (Dec. 23-25, 1944); and Operation VARSITY at Rhine Crossing (March 23, 1945).
After WWII had come to an end, Placid Lassie was sent to the Reconstruction Finance Company, a U.S. government organization tasked with disposing around 150,000 WWII aircraft via storage, scales or scrapping. From there, the C-47 was moved around the country, from airport to airport, until it was essentially left abandoned on an airfield in Georgia in 2000.
In 2010, Clive Edwards, a DC-3 restoration expert, and James Lyle acquired the “dead” airplane and restored it. Seven years later, Placid Lassie underwent another change.
“Lyle decided that Placid Lassie needed to be seen by the public more often, share her history and teach the children about World War II,” the Tunison Foundation website states. “He and Eric Zipkin formed a 501(c)(3) foundation to operate Placid Lassie. They decided to name it after Ed Tunison who had recently passed.”
Richard Osborne and Ben Smith piloted Placid Lassie on Friday. Osborne, a Vietnam veteran, has been flying the C-47 for nine years.
“It’s a wonderful old bird,” he said.
Smith, who has been flying Placid Lassie since 2019, said it’s an honor to pilot an authentic piece of history.
“It’s been great,” said Smith. “It’s great talking to the ‘Greatest Generation’ and helping them remember their youth.”
Two Placid Lassie rides were offered to ticket holders on Thursday and Friday. Most of the riders who purchased or won tickets were area veterans.
And that’s how 79 years of history, rebirth and education brought me and Tomter to the same place, at the same time.
So, when that engine kicked to life and those propellers started spinning, I knew I was in good hands surrounded by actual heroes. My nervousness melted away just a little bit more the moment the ground dipped out from under us and I looked down on the Chippewa Valley from a full bird’s-eye view.
Of course, that didn’t quite stop the series of minor heart attacks I experienced every time the metal behemoth wobbled in the wind at 1,500 feet in the air. Regardless, I took in the scene around me as best as I could.
On the cylindrical wall surrounding us were the scribbled names of past servicemen. Perhaps they had been passengers on Placid Lassie. Perhaps they had been written there by the friends or family of those who did not make it home. It’s hard to say for certain, but I read all that I could.
If I closed my eyes and just listened to the roar of the engine, I could almost imagine what it was like. I could almost envision a plane loaded with cargo or troops or whatever else was transported during the war. I could almost see the uniforms, sense the fear, or anxiety, or hope, or whatever else they may have felt. Almost.
Two seats away from me, Tomter sat in silence as he gazed out the window. Could he see it too?
Fuerstenberg is an education reporter for the Leader-Telegram. She can be reached at madeline.fuerstenberg@ecpc.com.