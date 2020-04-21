The area’s largest food pantries are seeing double duty in terms of demand since the COVID-19 pandemic took a grip on Wisconsin a month ago.
“We are distributing about twice as much food as usual,” said Emily Moore, executive director of the Feed My People Food Bank in Eau Claire. “In the first 15 days of April, we distributed a half a million pounds of food.”
Katherine Dutton, executive director of the Stepping Stones of Dunn County food pantry in Menomonie, agrees.
“We’re maybe not quite double the demand, but it is close to double,” she said. “We’ve also seen a lot more new families in the same amount of time, people who haven’t previously used the pantry.”
To illustrate her point, Moore looks at the first week area schools closed in the middle of March.
Feed My People held its regular pop-up pantry at the Brewing Projekt the Wednesday of that week and a second one two days later at Lakeshore Elementary School, she said.
“Between the two we served 628 households,” Moore said. “In comparison, the previous month we served 69 households at the monthly pop-up.”
Feed My People has continued to offer the extra weekly pop-up pantry since then, she said.
“About half the people seeking extra groceries are doing so for the first time,” Moore said. “But we are beginning to see the numbers slowing down.”
The next pop-up pantry will be from 2:30 to 4 p.m. Friday at Lakeshore Elementary School.
Rural pop-up pantries will also be held Tuesday from noon to 12:45 p.m. at Eleva-Strum School, 1:45 to 2:30 p.m. at the Augusta Senior Center and 3:30 to 4:30 p.m. at the Fairchild Community Center.
Stepping Stones, 1602 Stout Road, Menomonie, has dropped the number of days a week people can pick up pre-boxed food from six to four, Dutton said.
“We needed an extra two days to get the boxes packed,” she said.
The drive-thru pickup times in Menomonie are now 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Monday and Friday, 3 to 6 p.m. Wednesday, and 10 a.m. to noon Saturday.
Stepping Stones is accepting monetary donations but is asking individuals and groups not to donate food during this busy time of the pandemic, Dutton said.
“We’re asking to hold off on that right now because that causes more sorting,” she said. “We can’t keep up with that extra work right now.”
Monetary donations are continuing to come in during the pandemic, Dutton said.
“People are being generous right now,” she said. “And that is a big relief, so we can keep providing help.”
Stepping Stones gets the bulk of its food through its affiliation with Feed My People. It also gets food from government commodities and local retailers relinquishing items close to their expiration dates, Dutton said.
Keeping the supply of food in line with the demand has been successful, she said.
“Our food supply chain is good,” Dutton said. “We have never had to turn anybody away.”
Feed My People, 2610 Alpine Road, partners with food pantries and other programs in Barron, Buffalo, Chippewa, Clark, Dunn, Eau Claire, Jackson, Pepin, Pierce, Rusk, Sawyer, Taylor, Trempealeau and Washburn counties.
Feed My People has added extra delivery routes to keep up with its network’s food needs, Moore said.
“It is energizing to work together to meet the needs of our neighbors,” she said.
Feed My People is distributing more than 2,000 bags of food each week to children who need it in the Eau Claire and Chippewa Falls school districts. The pantry is also distributing about 100 bags of food per week to supplement the Meals on Wheels programs in Chippewa, Dunn and Eau Claire counties, Moore said.
Feed My People is delivering boxes of food directly to doors at Park Towers, St. John’s Apartments and the Maple Trailer Park, she said.
“We are also working with social and health care workers to reach people who are unable to be out in the public,” Moore said.