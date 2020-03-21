Chippewa Valley food distribution groups are beginning to move to drive-up food distribution systems, hoping to limit person-to-person contact and large gatherings at food pantries and hunger relief events.
The Altoona Compassion Coalition, which has operated a food pantry in the Altoona area since 2014, is closing its pantry area to customers and making the shift to drive-up food selection, likely for the foreseeable future, said co-founder and member of ACC’s board of directors Ann Lein.
ACC’s food pantry is its focus, but it also gives emergency meal support to families in need — delivering meals to an Altoona family who recently lost their home in a fire, for example, said Lein.
The pantry — open from 4:30 to 6:30 p.m. on the fourth Thursday of each month, and this coming Thursday, March 26, at 701 7th St. W, Altoona — will begin asking families to drive up to the curb, Lein said.
Volunteers will then load groceries into the trunk of their car, limiting close contact, after local and state health officials urge social distancing to limit the spread of COVID-19.
“My prediction is … there will be people struggling, or they’re having to pay extra for daycare, so there’ll be funds diverted from what they’d normally spend on food,” Lein said.
ACC asks that patrons of its food pantry reside within the Altoona school district, but the pantry won’t turn anyone away, Lein said.
Lein added she anticipates people wanting to pitch in to help the community, as more cases of the new coronavirus, which causes COVID-19, are identified in Wisconsin and the Eau Claire area.
“I do see people have it in their heart to step out, step up and come help,” Lein said.
One of those is Lunch Box EC, an Eau Claire-based office lunch delivery company, which plans to donate food to ACC’s food pantry.
Lunch Box EC expects to see a hit in business from the COVID-19 pandemic — “the impact is significant, so we’re just regrouping on a daily basis,” said owner Colleen Weber.
But the company will donate 50 meals to the Altoona Compassion Coalition’s food pickup event Thursday, and is donating 1,200 lunches to the Boys and Girls Club of the Greater Chippewa Valley, Weber said.
“The kids are on spring break, there is a need and we have the ability to give product,” Weber said. “There are a lot of people far worse off than I am.”
Feed My People Food Bank continues to schedule pop-up food pantries in the greater Chippewa Valley area. For its COVID-19 food relief events and for more information, visit give.fmpfoodbank.org/covid19.
For a list of hunger relief agencies in 14 counties in western Wisconsin, visit Feed My People Food Bank’s website at www.fmpfoodbank.org/get_help.phtml.
For information about the Eau Claire school district’s meal distribution plan during school closures, visit tinyurl.com/sm9kyfv.