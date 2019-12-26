The holiday season usually brings more volunteers in to package food and donate clothing, but Eau Claire area nonprofits and organizations are still in need of volunteers after New Year’s celebrations.
“It’s good to volunteer year-round,” said Linda Velie, community relations coordinator for Christian nonprofit Hope Gospel Mission. “Once you volunteer, you get back so much.”
Velie said volunteers are needed for Hope Gospel Mission’s Bargain Center, 2511 W. Moholt Dr., as well as cooks, shuttle drivers and assistants for the nonprofit’s housing facilities.
“I believe we have almost full houses right now,” Velie said.
The nonprofit’s shelter and housing locations, including Hope Renewal Center for Men and Ruth House, usually see slightly more people when the temperature drops, said Brett Geboy, community relations director.
“It’s more of a drug and alcohol addiction program, so a long-term program,” Geboy said. “We do see people come in throughout the year, but as it does get colder, I think some people are a little more serious about being sober.”
Overnight shelter
Also in need of holiday volunteers: The newly-formed Eau Claire Overnight Warming Center, which opened Dec. 15 in the basement of a former Mennonite church building, 502 S. Farwell St.
The warming center must have four people working each night to stay open, said Brianne Berres, Sojourner House director, who’s also involved in the warming center efforts. It can host up to 20 people overnight.
Two volunteers work the first six-hour shift, from 8 p.m. to 2 a.m., and two work the second shift, 2 a.m. to 8 a.m.
“After (Christmas) we have several spots where there’s not enough volunteers,” Berres said. “We have a lot of spots open through the month of January … If those aren’t filled, the warming center won’t open.”
Volunteers, who must be over 18, are screened, trained, check in shelter guests and stay on duty during shifts.
The warming center was opened because Sojourner House, Eau Claire’s largest homeless shelter, has been attracting more people than it is permitted to host every night for the past few months, the Leader-Telegram reported earlier this month.
In its first two weeks, the warming center has been open a “handful of nights,” Berres said. It only opens if Sojourner House reaches capacity.
“Leading up this month we turned (people) away every single month,” she said. “I’m not sure if it’s a combination of people moving out of town (or) getting their own housing … I have a feeling the next few days we’re going to be full up.”
Sojourner House, 618 S. Barstow St., also relies heavily on volunteers, needing about five people per night to check in guests and help serve dinner, Berres said. The shelter is still looking for volunteers for 6:30 to 9:30 p.m. shifts on Jan. 4, 18, 25 and 30.
Sojourner House rarely gets morning volunteers, but they’re also helpful, Berres said.
Time with kids
For volunteers who enjoy working with kids, at the Lighthouse Youth Center, 310 East Madison St., they can play games, mentor and serve meals with kids aged five to 17 in after-school programs.
“It’s giving time to these kids. It keeps them off the streets for a little while, and when you give your time to a kid it’s priceless,” said Lighthouse founder and director Joy Echavarria.
Volunteers can craft, play board games or instruments with kids or work with the religion-based youth center’s food program. Its programs usually run 4:30 to 6:30 p.m., Monday through Thursday, Echavarria said.
Volunteers must complete an application, and undergo a background check and orientation.
“The prerequisite is they’ve got to care about kids,” Echavarria said.
Feeding the hungry
The Community Table, 320 Putnam St., requires volunteers to assist with serving a daily meal at its facility in Eau Claire.
The nonprofit’s schedule is mostly full through January, but individual volunteers can help prepare, serve or clean up the daily meal on Jan. 31 and on dates in February and beyond, said Hannah Guralski, volunteer and marketing coordinator.
A schedule of open days can be found at the nonprofit’s website, thecommunitytable.org/help.
“The giving season I think starts in October or November,” Guralski said. “It really kicks in for us here.”
The Community Table has seen a large uptick in families volunteering, she said: “It’s always nice to have some youth in the kitchen making everything lively.”
Feed My People food bank, 2610 Alpine Rd., also needs volunteers in January, said volunteer coordinator Nick Bursaw in an email to the Leader-Telegram. Individual volunteers are needed — to help drive trucks, repackage bulk food, help with office work, package weekend meals for kids, sort food donations and fill orders — on Mondays, Thursdays and Fridays from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m., and on Tuesdays and Wednesdays from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m.
Groups of up to 25 people can also pitch in at Feed My People on Mondays, Thursdays and Fridays from 1 to 3 p.m. and 3 to 5 p.m., and on on Tuesdays and Wednesdays from 3 to 5 p.m. and 5 to 7 p.m.
Volunteers should RSVP with Bursaw before their shift by emailing nick@fmpfoodbank.org or calling (715) 835-9415, extension 101.
“I think volunteering here helps put things into perspective of what people are going through,” Guralski said. “You walk away with a better sense of how you can help those who aren’t in the same place you are.”