CHIPPEWA FALLS — Like so many times before, Eau Claire photographer Justin Patchin crawled out of his warm bed at 3 a.m. Saturday in hopes of seeing the northern lights.
He knew from experience the odds were against him, but he decided to forgo a full night's sleep for a chance to see one of nature's free magic shows.
This time, after driving to a spot along Lake Wissota in Chippewa County, Patchin got his wish.
He saw hints of the signature streaks of colored light and decided to take time-lapse footage of the northern lights dancing above the lake.
In all, he took 1,400 four-second exposures on his digital camera and then created a 40-second clip of the show's peak showing green, purple and white light shimmering above the 6,148-acre lake.
Though Patchin doesn't consider it to be the best footage he has captured of aurora borealis, the video blew up after he posted it on Twitter, attracting national media coverage from ABC's "Good Morning America," Newsweek and Yahoo.
"There was definitely a 15- to 25-minute period where you could see them dancing with the naked eye," Patchin said. "It's really incredible if you're lucky enough to see it."
The northern lights are the result of collisions between gaseous particles in Earth's atmosphere with electrically charged particles released from the sun's atmosphere, according to Canada's Northern Lights Centre. The phenomenon can be spotted above the magnetic poles of the northern and southern hemispheres.
Photographers across the region were on alert over the weekend after data showed the sun sent out some particles a few days earlier, although weather and other conditions have to be perfect for people as far south as Wisconsin to get a good view of the northern lights.
Patchin almost missed Saturday's light show.
Despite reports indicating aurora borealis might be visible over the weekend, Patchin checked the data at about 10 p.m. Friday and it didn't look promising. So he went to bed. When Patchin happened to wake up in the middle of the night, he checked his phone and saw fellow northern lights chasers were having some luck.
He walked out into his backyard to see if he could catch any hint of them. No luck. Still, he decided to check the view from Lake Wissota just in case, thinking, "I'm going to kick myself if they're visible and I don't."
Patchin, who devotes most of his time to his day job as a UW-Eau Claire criminal justice professor and co-director of the Cyberbullying Research Center, is an avid photographer who has been pursuing the northern lights for the past six or seven years.
One reason the lights are so popular to photograph is that cameras are capable of picking up more of the light than the human eye, said Patchin, who equated photographers' pursuit of aurora borealis with hunters chasing a big buck.
"A lot of times you sit out in the woods for hours and don't see anything," Patchin said. "Part of the allure of chasing them here is they're so rare and there are so many variables that can go against you, so you just put in the time and hope for something miraculous to happen. It's otherworldly when it does."
The frustrating part of Patchin's experience on Saturday is that the lake was still covered with ice — even though it was the first day of spring — and thus his images don't capture reflections off open water as he'd hoped.
That just means he'll be back out in the Chippewa Valley countryside on another pitch-black night, as his quest for the perfect shot continues.