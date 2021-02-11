This Valentine’s Day weekend, I’m remembering all the handy men I’ve loved: those who fixed that squeak and settled that threshold and rewired that lamp. Anyone who looked around a room and said, “What’s this — about 10 by 12?” Then shot a tape measure out of his hand like Spider-Man slings webbing and measured exactly 10 by 12.
This is for my father, who sketched out plans for his sister-in-law’s farmhouse, then helped build it with no formal training other than that self-paced course, “Trial and Error.” This is for my brother Dave, who at age 16 helped Dad turn our basement into a family room and then years later remodeled his own house. For my brother Joe, who made his living as a homebuilder and whose own home and cabin were perpetually under construction. For my crafty brothers-in-law, and for my son who fashioned a bar and chairs from scavenged pallets.
This is for Don Knoll and all of his big ideas. Decades ago when I hired him to paint my third-story window frames he scanned my house and pitched, “I’d knock out this wall to give you a better spot for your fridge.” Don always had work. He once told me that doing projects for single gals was like having 12 wives. I retold that old joke: since he was paid to take care of “Honey Do” lists, he never had to deal with “Honey, don’t.” He thought for a moment then let out a husky laugh. We lost Don to cancer three years ago. I can’t look at the screen porch he built without thinking of him.
This is for Jim Seymour, who lived around the block from me in Eau Claire and stopped over before or after his bigger jobs. He loved old houses and helped nudge my 1876 beauty into the 21st century. As his business grew, and I moved away, I didn’t want to call him for piddly things like changing a 25-foot-high yard light bulb.
I can handle a hammer, screwdriver and drill. I can paint, decoupage or cement over most surfaces, which is to say: I have vision. A few years ago I researched how to transform our under-the-cupboard lazy Susan into a drawer. Every time I turned the dang thing, my potato chips slipped to the back and got stuck. Sometimes I found the bag six months later.
I hired Mike Sabo. Though his first love is making jewelry, Mike can fix just about anything. He sipped a cup of coffee with my husband at our Lake Hallie kitchen counter, and I showed him a picture of the refitted drawer. He eyed the price. “Explain to me why you want to do that.”
“So my chips don’t go stale,” I said.
“I’d just eat them faster,” he told me. Bruce gave a nod to Mike’s handyman wisdom. Neither had to say, “Well, if it ain’t broke ... ” I still have that lazy Susan; I store my snacks elsewhere. Mike’s aches and pains got the better of him. He doesn’t hire out his services anymore.
I married a man who is quite handy whenever I need the perfect action verb, and he taught me how to end my columns so they close like a perfectly made box. Bruce knows his strengths. I tell him he’s not alone: a recent survey shows that 40% of American men reported they either can’t do anything around the house or they’d prefer to call a handyman. He says, “The others lie.” The pressure is still there for all guys to be fixers. Bruce suspects more men in 2021, like him, would rather write a check for someone else to get his hands dirty.
Even the Gospel of Luke proclaims “the laborer is worthy of his hire.” Apparently, my father never read that passage. Throughout six decades he remodeled every room in his house, the bathroom three times. At age 75 he replaced all of his windows, alone.
I’m sure there were disasters. When I was a kid he glued down linoleum in the kitchen and then slid the refrigerator across it. This was the first time I heard a certain swear word pass Dad’s lips as he sliced through the floor. I said that phrase in my current yard each time I ran over my extension cord with the lawn mower. Dad always chuckled as he spliced it back together for me. The first time I mowed after Dad died, I thought “Be careful, there’s no one to fix your cord.” Until now.
I’ll call this reluctant handyman “M.” He works on his own projects, but he’s not really sure about doing anyone else’s. And: I don’t want to share him.
I text M., “I know you redid all the floors in your house. Want to do some of mine?” The pandemic has been especially hard on small business owners; this is the perfect winter to hire him.
M. texts back, “I’ll take a look at your materials.” Non-committal but interested.
When he shows up he gets more interested as he talks through the process of exactly how he’ll lay my click together cork plank. I’m not sure if he’s explaining for me or reassuring himself. This is how my father approached every project. I can almost hear Dad’s voice: “Well, what a guy should really do ... ”
M. is a thinker and a perfectionist, the ideal combination in a handyman. We discuss his payment. M. suggests an hourly wage, one I think is too low.
“This is skilled labor,” I say. I offer him $10 more per hour. He shrugs. Apparently neither of us knows how negotiations usually play out.
A week later, M. lays the floor in my office. Afterward I text a photo to his wife. “That’s a great look. Can you give him more jobs?” she asks. I’m not sure if she’s helping me or herself by keeping him busy.
Bruce points out that this is a little like wives making playdates for their husbands. I don’t care. I make a list, wait a few days and text M. about my other projects. “I can probably do that,” he texts.
When M. comes back to cover a popcorn ceiling, I take down my dad’s 2-foot wooden level that I display over my office doorframe. This vintage tool reminds me how I want my life to be: smooth and balanced.
“That looks like Grandpa’s,” M. says.
I nod. I don’t have to explain to this nephew — who learned construction from his father, who learned from mine — the satisfaction of doing good enough work that when you lay a level and watch that bubble perfectly align, no matter what else has gone wrong in your life, for one moment the world is plumb and true.