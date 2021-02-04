As the plane descended over Eau Claire’s Chippewa Valley Regional Airport, 60-year-old Hank Aaron peered out the window at the city he’d once called home. The day: August 17, 1994. The occasion: the unveiling of his bronze statue to be displayed outside the stadium where it all began.
If it seemed like a lifetime ago, it’s because it was. In the 42 years between his first visit to Eau Claire and the statue unveiling, Aaron — one of the greatest baseball players of all time — played 3,298 major league games, won a World Series, earned three Gold Gloves, took home the National League’s Most Valuable Player Award, and broke records for career RBIs, extra base hits and total bases. Not to mention the one for which he’s most remembered: breaking Babe Ruth’s home run record.
Not bad for a skinny kid from Mobile, Ala., who, in the summer of 1952, was not certain he’d ever play beyond Class C minor league ball.
Yet when his plane first touched down in Eau Claire that summer, 18-year-old Aaron had concerns far greater than his nascent baseball career. For the first time in his life, he was taking up residence in a predominantly white city. Aaron later remarked, “I was scared as hell.”
When he got off the plane that June day, a friendly face awaited him — Clell Buzzell, the then-sports editor for the Leader-Telegram, as well as the Eau Claire Bears’ official scorer. With his cardboard suitcase in tow, Aaron took his seat alongside the 34-year-old-white man who drove him to his home just east of Eau Claire. There, Clell introduced Aaron to his wife, Joyce, and their children, all of whom did their best to make the young ballplayer feel welcome. But it wasn’t enough. And there was little the Buzzells could say or do to overcome the deeply ingrained racial divide.
“He was shaking,” Joyce later said. “He had never been in a white person’s house before.”
Throughout the summer, Aaron would warm up to the Buzzells, soon becoming a regular presence in their home. But he wouldn’t be spending the night there. Unlike Eau Claire Bears’ white players — the majority of whom enjoyed lodging in local homes or hotels — the team’s three African American players were directed to the YMCA on South Farwell Street. But on his first night in town, retreating to the privacy of his room at the Y was just fine with the frightened young ballplayer.
Aaron closed his door, then reached for the Oceanic radio his mother had given him and began scanning the frequency for a baseball game. Had he arrived at the YMCA a few hours earlier, Aaron might’ve caught the tail end of the Chicago Cubs’ 3-1 win over the Phillies. The following day, he might’ve listened as the Cubs walloped the Braves. Amid the uncertainty Aaron felt during those early days in Eau Claire, the radio’s broadcasted baseball games provided some much-needed stability. In baseball, everyone played by the same rules. The same was hardly true in life.
Having grown up in the segregated South, Hank Aaron was well-versed in the differences in dining, travel and lodging options for white people and folks like him. The “White” and “Colored” signage that glutted the South ensured there was little confusion. But in Eau Claire, the boundaries were less pronounced.
“Eau Claire had no white and black shopping areas, no white and black sides of the tracks, no white and black drinking fountains,” writes Jerry Poling in his book “A Summer Up North: Henry Aaron and the Legend of Eau Claire Baseball “(from which most of these details were derived). Yet Eau Claire’s lack of segregationist practices may have had less to do with the city’s progressive leanings than its nearly all-white population.
In late March of 1950, when Eau Claire’s Toastmasters club first heard rumblings of the Eau Claire Bears’ intention to recruit Black players, the club voted against any such effort. To the city’s credit, opposition to the Toastmasters was sharp. Local citizens, members of the religious community and the Rubber Workers Union joined together to condemn the vote.
“If Eau Claire is not a suitable city for a Negro baseball player ... ” the union president remarked, “then Eau Claire had better get back into the United States.”
Yet when Aaron arrived in town, not everyone was as inclusive as those who’d opposed the vote.
One morning when Joyce Buzzell and her young son joined Aaron and an African American teammate at a local diner, the waitress took one look at the ballplayers and cruelly remarked, “I’m sure I can’t serve you.”
“(Aaron and his friend) almost had tears in their eyes,” Joyce later recalled. But within moments they were laughing about it; there were plenty of places to eat without having to deal with waitresses like her.
Aaron and his teammates much preferred The Paradise Café on Gibson Street anyway. Not only were all people welcome there, but the waitstaff thoroughly enjoyed getting to know the young ballplayers.
In a 1994 interview, former waitress Trudy Johnson recalled serving T-bone steaks to rising stars like Aaron.
“None of us knew he would be so great,” Johnson said. “But as he kept getting better and better, I was always reminding people that I waited on Hank Aaron.”
Today, it’s easy to find folks with a fond memory of Hank Aaron’s stint in the city. Far harder to track are those who glared, or gawked, or refused Aaron service.
At 18, Hank Aaron had not signed up to serve as an ambassador for his race; he’d signed up to play baseball. But by playing in the Northwoods League, he was forced to endure the emotional labor that came with being one of very few people of color throughout the region. In Eau Claire, citizens seemed perplexed by skin color that did not match their own. If Aaron felt burdened by the indignities of such ignorance, he kept it — and most everything — to himself.
“I wasn’t much of a talker anyway, but in Eau Claire you couldn’t pry my mouth open,” Aaron wrote in his 1991 memoir, “I Had a Hammer.” “It didn’t take much to tell that my way of talking was different than the way people talked in Wisconsin, and I felt freakish enough as it was.”
Forty-two years later when he stepped off the plane, Aaron found he had a lot to say. And people were anxious to listen. Before a crowd 5,000 strong at Carson Park, Aaron removed the cloth and revealed his statue. He acknowledged the two important ways in which Eau Claire contributed to his later success.
“One, (before Eau Claire) I had never played professional baseball, other than the Negro League,” he said, “and two, I had never played with white players.”
But the city’s most lasting impact on Aaron’s life may have had less to do with his 1952 season here, than his homecoming in 1994.
“A lot of things happened to me in my twenty-three years as a ballplayer, but nothing touched me more than that day in Eau Claire ...” Aaron later said. “When you think about Eau Claire, this little town, to have that many people come out and that many kids, who have never seen me play, it was special. It was a tearjerker for me.”
Though his time here was brief, Aaron gave Eau Claire many gifts. Not only 9 homers and 116 hits, but a legacy that extended well beyond his legendary swing.
He helped the city see all that it had been missing. And the feeling was mutual.
“Playing in Eau Claire gave me a chance to look at things with a much broader, wider scope,” Aaron said. “I learned you have to judge people individually rather than collectively.”
While racism was hardly solved in a single summer in Eau Claire, when Hank Aaron came to town, citizens began to look inward. Preconceptions were challenged; bonds were formed.
If anything, it was a start.