When Francesca Busani arrived in western Wisconsin in August, ready to spend a year as a foreign exchange high school student at Fall Creek High School, the Italian student had no way to know she’d return to a country that looked very different than the one she left.
“Now that (coronavirus) cases are going down and everything is getting better, it will be better coming back home to a country that’s rebuilding itself,” Busani said in May, days before she was set to fly home. “It feels weird because you have no power in it. I think in Italy, everyone knows someone that had the virus or had to get virus care.”
Busani was originally scheduled to return to Italy on June 16 — but as it did for millions across the world, the novel coronavirus upended her plans.
Italy found its first two cases of the coronavirus on Jan. 31, according to the Center for Systems Science and Engineering at Johns Hopkins University. The virus hit the country quickly and hard; it has sickened 228,000 and killed more than 32,000 Italians. Daily cases finally began to fall in Italy in late March.
Meanwhile, the virus was slower to hit the U.S. It was March when cases began to multiply exponentially in the nation, according to Johns Hopkins University data.
“Everyone was saying it was just a flu,” Busani said. “When the actual pandemic hit Italy, a lot of students started going home (in early March).”
There was a tough decision ahead for Busani and her family: Should she try to fly home in March? All were worried about the risks of traveling through three international airports to get home, as countries began to close their borders.
“The risk of exposure would have been very high for her,” said Tarese Dubiel, Busani’s host mother in Fall Creek.
Busani’s family lives in the northern Italy city of Mantua, about two hours from Milan and nearby one of the country’s hot zones of the virus, she said.
Her family and friends were in strict quarantine inside their apartment complex beginning in late February.
When COVID-19 began battering the U.S. in March, the family’s foreign exchange study program advised them to send Busani home to Italy, worried about countries closing their borders, Dubiel said.
“We had to make a decision, between us and Francesca’s parents,” Dubiel said, calling the process a series of “pretty tough conversations.”
“As parents, we worry nonstop about Francesca’s parents in Italy,” Dubiel added. “If they ended up getting sick and hospitalized, we don’t know how Francesca would be able to handle that from afar … (Francesca’s) mother felt the same way about us.”
Ultimately, Busani stayed in Fall Creek, completing her year of high school online with the rest of her classmates.
“It was just better and safer here because the lockdown measures weren’t as strict,” Busani said.
The student was a welcome and enthusiastic addition to the family, said Dubiel, who is manager of physician recruitment at Marshfield Medical Center-Eau Claire.
“Francesca fit in with our family amazingly well from the start and fit into the small school atmosphere,” she said. “We live in the middle of the country ... and it’s night and day difference from where she came from.”
But Busani and the Dubiel children missed travel, sports and celebrations this spring as the virus forced schools to close. So the family decided to throw a miniature prom at their home for Busani and their twin daughters, sophomores in high school.
It was Busani’s second visit to the U.S., but her first to Wisconsin. She praised the beauty and open spaces of her host family’s home in Fall Creek, but was less pleased with an unexpected snowstorm in April.
“She’s not used to Wisconsin winters,” Dubiel said, laughing.
Returning home
Watching from thousands of miles away as the virus hit her home country “felt weird,” Busani said. “You have no control.”
The high school student talked to her family over video chat at least once a week. Her grandmother, who is in a nursing home, contracted the virus this spring, but has recovered, Busani said.
On Monday, Busani began the days-long process of getting home. She was slated to spend two days on three flights, hitting Chicago, a 14-hour layover in Germany and finally Milan. Her father was slated to pick her up there and drive her home.
After arriving in Italy, Busani will quarantine herself for two weeks. She won’t see her friends, and will stay in one room of her parents’ house and avoid contact with them as much as she can.
Her mother works as a judge, her father in a factory. Both come into contact with other people at their jobs, “so it would be kind of dangerous” not to quarantine after she returns, she said.
Busani expects to complete her final year of high school next year.
“I’m happy to go home but at the same time, I was really happy here,” Busani said of her time in Fall Creek. “It’s not that happy to leave all of this.”