UW-Eau Claire is ranked among the top schools in Forbes’ annual America’s Top Colleges list, which the publication says “showcases the finest in American education.” The rankings spotlight “schools that offer an excellent education at a great price, graduate high-earners and propel students to become successful entrepreneurs and influential leaders in their fields.”
EAU CLAIRE — As of 2020, there are 3,982 universities and colleges in the U.S., according to the National Center for Education Statistics. On a list of the top 500 public and private colleges across the country, only eight Wisconsin schools made the cut.
Nationally, Forbes ranked UW-Eau Claire No. 253 on its annual 2022 America’s Top Colleges list. The university ranks third in the state, trailing only UW-Madison and Marquette University.
“Whether a school is in the top 10 or near the bottom, the 500 schools on Forbes’ top colleges list showcase the finest in American education,” Forbes stated upon the list’s release in late August. The list is designed to spotlight schools that “offer an excellent education at a great price, graduate high-earners and propel students to become successful entrepreneurs and influential leaders in their fields.”
Also making the list from Wisconsin are UW-Madison (No. 49), Marquette University (No. 159), Lawrence University (No. 344), Beloit College (No. 356), UW-La Crosse (No. 361), the Milwaukee School of Engineering (No. 364) and UW-Platteville (No. 451).
UW-Eau Claire ranks No. 119 among all public universities on the Forbes list and ranks No. 43 among all public or private universities in the Midwest. Forbes’ analysis found that the university’s average grant aid is $3,873, its average student debt is $7,231 and its graduates’ median 10-year-salary is $100,900 — only $16,200 less than UW-Madison’s.
These numbers are determined through the evaluation of a university’s price-to-earnings, the number of years it takes students to pay their college costs, and the number of low-income and Pell students enrolled.
“These rankings consider who it is that we are educating, and how a UW-Eau Claire degree helps to shape their future careers and lives,” stated UW-Eau Claire Chancellor James Schmidt in a university news release. “We are high on the Forbes list because we provide Blugolds with a quality education — an education that leads to well-paying jobs after college — at a price that doesn’t leave our graduates with huge amounts of debt.”
All UW-Eau Claire students have multiple opportunities to be part of high-impact programs and experiences that help them gain the kinds of knowledge, interpersonal and problem-solving skills, and confidence that set them apart when they begin their careers, the university stated.
When creating its top colleges list, the university added, Forbes also considers the number of graduates who win competitive scholarships such as the Fulbright, Truman, Goldwater and Rhodes, and the average number of alumni who’ve earned a Ph.D. over the last three years.
Schmidt noted in the university news release that UW-Eau Claire students are regularly awarded prestigious scholarships, and many go on to obtain doctorates or other advanced degrees.
“Our faculty and staff work hard, think creatively and always put students first,” Schmidt stated. “They create the extraordinary opportunities that allow our students to thrive during and after college, and earn UW-Eau Claire places on Forbes and other college rankings.”
At the top of the Forbes list for the first time is the Massachusetts Institute of Technology, followed by Stanford University, UC-Berkeley, Princeton University and Columbia University. Notably pushed out of the top 10 is Harvard University, falling at No. 15.