UW-Eau Claire is ranked among the top schools in Forbes’ annual America’s Top Colleges list, which the publication says “showcases the finest in American education.” The rankings spotlight “schools that offer an excellent education at a great price, graduate high-earners and propel students to become successful entrepreneurs and influential leaders in their fields.”

EAU CLAIRE — As of 2020, there are 3,982 universities and colleges in the U.S., according to the National Center for Education Statistics. On a list of the top 500 public and private colleges across the country, only eight Wisconsin schools made the cut.

Nationally, Forbes ranked UW-Eau Claire No. 253 on its annual 2022 America’s Top Colleges list. The university ranks third in the state, trailing only UW-Madison and Marquette University.