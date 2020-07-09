Former Altoona schools Superintendent Daniel Peggs is facing additional sex-related charges.
Peggs, 33, is charged in federal court in Madison in a superseding indictment with sex trafficking a minor, two counts of producing child pornography, one count of possessing child pornography, and two counts of receiving child pornography.
In an indictment returned by a grand jury on Feb. 12, Peggs was previously charged with sex trafficking a minor and one count of producing child pornography.
The superseding indictment accuses Peggs, from October 2015 to May 2016, of recruiting a child knowing that the child would be caused to engage in a commercial act.
Peggs is accused of producing two videos of explicit sexual conduct using the child.
He is also accused of possessing a computer hard drive that contained depictions of child pornography and that at least one of the depictions involved a child under age 12.
Peggs is accused of twice knowingly receiving child pornography images via text message.
Peggs faces mandatory minimum penalties of 10, 15 and five years in prison, respectively, on the new charges.
Peggs was originally charged in February with child sex trafficking and making child pornography.
The victim was from Wisconsin and the incidents occurred in Wisconsin, authorities said.
According to the original indictment in February, Peggs recruited and maintained an underage female referred to “Jane Doe 1,” knowing this person would engage in a commercial sex act.
Furthermore, Peggs is accused of using the minor to engage in a sexually explicit act that was video recorded in December 2015 on an iPhone.
The underage female is not from the Altoona school district, authorities said.
The mandatory minimum penalties for the original charges are 10 and 15 years in prison, respectively.
Peggs began as superintendent in Altoona in July 2019.
Peggs was dismissed shortly after the charges were filed.
Peggs was hired in the Chippewa Falls school district in June 2010, and began teaching seventh-grade science at the Chippewa Falls Middle School in August 2010. Peggs resigned in June 2014 to take an administrative position with the Gilman school district.
Prior to becoming Altoona superintendent, Peggs had been Altoona’s middle school principal since 2016.
Before that he had been middle and high school principal in Gilman as well as that district’s athletic director beginning in 2014.
Peggs was a principal in the Gilman school district during the events described in the federal charges.
Peggs was in good standing with the Gilman school district when he left to work in Altoona in 2016.