MADISON — A former Altoona school superintendent pleaded guilty Friday in federal court to possessing child pornography involving a sexually explicit image of a 17-year-old girl with whom he had had an ongoing sexual relationship.
Dan Peggs, 34, admitted to keeping a sexually explicit image of the teenager in January 2016 after learning she was a minor when it was taken.
District Judge James Peterson scheduled Peggs' sentencing hearing for Nov. 19. Peggs faces maximum statutory penalties of 10 years in prison, a $250,000 fine, five years to lifetime supervised release and restitution to the victim.
Leading up to that sentencing, Peggs will continue living in the Madison area in pre-approved housing under a nightly curfew, per terms of his release.
Peggs has said that the girl wasn’t one of his students and stated in court filings that he did not know she was underage when they had sex.
Peggs was indicted in February 2020 on charges of sex trafficking a minor and production of child pornography, which carry more severe penalties then the possession charge to which he pleaded.
Peggs reached a plea agreement with the government on July 13 which was widely publicized.
Peggs’ ex-wife, Ashley Peggs, has used a Facebook page to solicit letters asking that Judge Peterson impose the maximum sentence in order to give his victims and family, ”time to heal,” according to a July 15 posting. She was married to Dan Peggs when he was arrested in February 2020 for the federal charges, but then filed for divorce two weeks later.
Thirty or so individuals, an uncommonly large number, attended Friday’s hearing in support of Ashley and Peggs’ victim.
Peggs’ attorney, Joseph Bugni, wrote the court Thursday alerting that a “caravan” for supporters may be on the way.
Court staff set up equipment to livestream the hearing to another courtroom but that was later deemed unnecessary as the main courtroom accommodated them.
For the benefit of the audience, Peterson noted the amount of public interest the case has generated, and said he has already received and read a lot of letters, something which generally doesn’t occur until sentencing. He welcomed the public to send him more letters right up until sentencing.
He added that he has little discretion in rejecting a plea agreement and it is the U.S. Attorney Office’s responsibility to determine what charges to bring against a defendant.
Protecting the public is the primary priority at sentencing, Peterson said, but the punishment he imposes must also reflect the rights of the defendant.
The judge also said that he will have more information about Peggs than is available to the public. The pre-sentence report he referred to is compiled from interviews and amounts to “a deep dive” into the defendant’s life.
Peggs has disputed the government’s contention that he knew the victim was a minor before he received the image from her. However, that isn’t an element of the offense. The fact that Peggs kept the image after learning she was a minor made him guilty, Assistant U.S. Attorney Julie Pfluger said.
The female victim, born in May 1998, wrote the court on Friday stating that Peggs knew she was a minor long before the image was produced. Her letter noted unspecified dates when she told Peggs that she was a minor and a high school student.
Earlier in the case Bugni wrote that the victim produced a “very realistic” ID falsely purporting to be 19 years old.
In her letter, the victim wrote that she created a digital fake ID by photoshopping false dates over her real ID but never printed it.
Bugni also disputed the government’s contention that Peggs recorded a sexually explicit mage of the teenager.
In deciding a sentence, the judge can consider not only the offense Peggs pleaded guilty to but also weigh relevant conduct that supports how and why he committed the offense of conviction.
To that end, Pfluger will attempt to prove at or before the Nov. 19 sentencing that Peggs is responsible for not just keeping an image of the victim, but also for producing child pornography.
Pfluger told Peterson that Peggs’ prosecution grew from an investigation of Brian Ragon, of North Carolina, who is awaiting sentencing in North Carolina after pleading guilty to similar sex offenses.
Pfluger said that Peggs met the victim in October 2015, while responding to a Craiglist ad. Peggs and Ragon met the victim in Minneapolis where Peggs had sex with the victim.
The victim subsequently had sex with Peggs and other men at hotels in Eau Claire and Rice Lake. Some incidents were livestreamed over the internet to Ragon in North Carolina.
Peggs referred to himself as “Jake” and the victim didn’t learn of Peggs’ real name until February 2016 in Wisconsin Dells where he attended a certification course and the victim heard others call Peggs “Dan,” said Pfluger.
Neither Bugni nor Peggs objected to the statements Pfluger made about the proof of guilt she offered.