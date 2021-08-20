MADISON — A former Altoona schools superintendent pleaded guilty Friday morning in federal court to possession of child pornography for an image of a 17-year-old girl with whom he had had an ongoing sexual relationship.
Dan Peggs, 34, admitted to keeping a sexually explicit image of the teenager after learning she was a minor.
Peggs has said that the girl wasn’t one of his students. He disputed the government’s contention that he knew she was a minor before he received the image.
District Judge James Peterson is scheduled to sentence Peggs on Nov. 19.
Peggs faces maximum statutory penalties of 10 years in prison, a $250,000 fine, five years to lifetime supervised release and restitution to the victim in an amount to be determined by Peterson.
On Friday the judge continued Peggs' release, which requires him to have a nightly curfew and live in pre-approved housing in the Madison area, until the upcoming sentencing hearing.
Peggs was arrested in February 2020 on his drive to work at the Altoona school district. Federal prosecutors charged Peggs with numerous crimes including sex trafficking of a minor and multiple counts of producing and receiving child pornography. A plea deal reached with prosecutors in mid-July reduced that to one child pornography charge.
