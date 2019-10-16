For nearly a year he’s campaigned across the U.S. in support of his husband, Democratic presidential candidate and mayor of South Bend, Ind., Pete Buttigieg.
But Chasten Buttigieg, a former Blugold, added a few important stops in his college town before he spoke to a crowd of about 80 at UW-Eau Claire.
“Eau Claire has always felt like a home to me,” the Traverse City, Mich., native said Wednesday at Davies Center. “I got cheese curds at Dooleys (Pub), because I’ve felt fondly about them for the last 10 years. I visited Racy’s and walked the bridge. It’s just so nice to be back.”
Chasten Buttigieg, formerly Chasten Glezman, spoke to a group of UW-Eau Claire College Democrats and community members in Eau Claire after leaving Ohio that morning, where his husband participated in Tuesday’s Democratic presidential debate.
“Pete had quite the pep in his step yesterday,” Chasten Buttigieg said, describing his husband’s preparation for the debate, a night that included 11 other Democratic candidates. “He was ready.”
Pete Buttigieg, 37, is the youngest Democrat in a crowded field jostling to unseat President Donald Trump in 2020. He’s also angling to become the first openly gay nominee of a major political party in a presidential race.
Chasten Buttigieg, 30, met the South Bend mayor after graduating from UW-Eau Claire in August 2014 and teaching at First Stage Children’s Theater in Milwaukee, he said. The couple married in 2018; Chasten Buttigieg was director of curriculum at South Bend Civic Theatre until January, when he joined Pete Buttigieg on the campaign trail.
‘A pleasure to come home’
In a visit to Eau Claire that also included a tour of Pablo Center at the Confluence Wednesday, Chasten Buttigieg spoke about coming out as gay to his family, leaving their home shortly after to couch-surf and briefly live in his car, “finding his way” to UW-Eau Claire and feeling secure and happy studying theater and global studies.
“When I found theater at Eau Claire, I was at a pretty dark place in my life,” he said. “They saved my life.”
After Pete Buttigieg’s presidential run propelled the couple into the national spotlight in 2019, Chasten Buttigieg drew national media attention with witty, personal revelations on Twitter and ease in front of crowds. On Wednesday he credited his UW-Eau Claire degree for preparing him for an unexpected stint in the national spotlight.
“When reporters ask me, ‘What prepared you for this?’ I say that I have a theater degree,” he said.
His UW-Eau Claire faculty adviser, Jennifer Chapman, who is also associate professor of theater arts and theater program coordinator, agreed.
“It’s wonderful to have him back,” Chapman said Wednesday. “I think when you hear him speak and interact with others, he’s an embodiment of how the liberal arts can prepare someone for the unknowns in life. He certainly didn’t think he’d be doing this.”
Chapman credits Chasten Buttigieg’s following on social media — he has 387,000 Twitter followers — partially to his “confidence in his own story, and (confidence) that his own struggles are worth sharing.”
“This is his personality,” Chapman said, gesturing to Chasten Buttigieg taking photos with a line of UW-Eau Claire students just feet away. “He’s very fun, very open, very kind.”
Looking ahead
In a back-and-forth discussion with students, Chasten Buttigieg fielded questions about his campaign appearances (meeting with teachers, students, LGBTQ providers, homeless centers and artists, he said), Pete Buttigieg’s preparation method for Tuesday’s presidential debate (“I think he ran eight miles yesterday … he’s just an interesting character”) and what cause he would champion if he became first gentleman (arts education).
Urging the crowd to consider becoming more active in politics, Chasten Buttigieg said his family in rural Michigan, especially his mother battling cancer, has benefited from “quality affordable healthcare” through the Affordable Care Act, and he fears that is in danger of ending.
“We are all going to have to get comfortable being uncomfortable,” he said. “We have to make it personal.”
The Buttigieg campaign contacted the UW-Eau Claire College Democrats via Twitter to organize Chasten Buttigieg’s appearance Wednesday, said student and College Democrat member Allie Murphy.
The couple’s younger age − both are millennials − and their reported student loan debt is endearing the couple to at least a couple of college students.
“I know they both (say) that they still both have student loan debt,” said UW-Eau Claire student Haley King, who attended the discussion. “And it’d be really nice knowing we would have someone in office who understands that.”
King and fellow students Isabel McGarry and Tori Wensloff believe the young adult vote could be key to the 2020 presidential election.
“I think the college student vote, (young adult) is going to be very important,” Wensloff said.
With 12 Democratic candidates sparring on an Ohio debate stage Tuesday night, the race is gaining speed nearly a year before the election. Sen. Elizabeth Warren, D-Mass., has seemed to join Sen. Bernie Sanders, I-Vt., and former Vice President Joe Biden in the front-runners’ category, with Sanders and Warren leading the race in fundraising, The Associated Press reported Wednesday. Pete Buttigieg came in third in fundraising, with $23.3 million compared to Sanders’ $33.7 million in third-quarter fundraising reports.
As the race churns on, Chapman is happy Chasten Buttigieg is using newfound fame to talk about theater, the arts and education.
“He is a terrific spokesperson for the importance of liberal arts,” Chapman said. “He’s done a really great job of using his national platform to speak so kindly about UW-Eau Claire and liberal arts education.”